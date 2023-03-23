Altri SGPS S A : informs about 2022 results

Highlights of 2022

Altri Group achieves its best year ever during 2022 in terms of total revenues, EBITDA as well

as pulp produced in several industrial units of the Group. Benefiting from a favourable evolution of pulp prices, total revenues reached € 1,066.2 M in 2022, a 34.4% increase vs 2021. During the 4Q22, Altri Group recorded total revenues of € 260.4 M, a 25.1% increase vs 4Q21.

Altri Group reached a record EBITDA of € 301.4 M in 2022, 32.4% above 2021. Despite the challenging environment of inflation in the costs, the Group managed to maintain a high level of profitability, reporting an EBITDA margin of 28.3% in 2022. In the 4Q22, EBITDA reached € 78.1 M, a 57.3% growth when compared to 4Q21 and an implicit margin of 30.0%.

Altri Group's Net Profit (continued operations) reached € 152.1 M in 2022, an increase of 23.0%

when compared to 2021. In the 4Q22, the Group's Net Profit of continued operations reached € 34.7 M, an increase of 4.3% when compared to the 4Q21.

Altri Group ended 2022 with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.1x, which implies a net debt level of € 325.8 M, which compares to € 344.0 M in the end of 2021.

During the first half of 2022, Altri Group distributed to its shareholders a cash dividend of € 0.24 per share and also a dividend in kind corresponding to 52,523,229 shares of Greenvolt (equivalent to € 1.74 per Altri share). This operation was extremely well received by the market and the shareholders.

Altri Group continues to improve its ESG rating levels with the increase of one level by MSCI agency to BBB. In parallel, it was maintained the classification of 'A-' in the fight against climate change in the CDP ranking, which places Altri Group above the European regional average in the

sector.

Altri Group's commitment to a more sustainable future for the planet is present in its actions and results. In 2022, Altri Group achieved important milestones towards the ambitious goals set for 2030 with the United Nations. In line with the defined goals, the Group has already achieved a 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), the primary energy used in Altri's factories is already 93% renewable and 70% of the wood used is certified.

During 2022, the Altri Group has committed itself to analysing the Gama project, which implies the construction of an industrial unit for the production of soluble pulp and sustainable textile fibres from scratch, in Galicia. Altri Group has been actively working in the environmental impact study, engineering project, economic feasibility study, financing structure and access to European Union funds, with the aim of announcing a final investment decision during 2023.

3