Altri SGPS S A : informs about Report and Accounts for the 3rd Quarter of 2022

Message from the CEO

Quarter after quarter, the Altri Group has demonstrated its ability to respond to the growing demand for the cellulose fibres we produce at our three mills in Portugal, Caima, Celbi and Biotek. This latest financial period proves it again, with production remaining at a high level, reflecting the daily commitment of our people, but also the high levels of efficiency we have already achieved.

The solid operating performance posted in the three months ending in September was coupled with a growing demand in a market with a low level of stocks. This context allowed the maintenance of a favourable environment for fibre prices, after several increases announced during the previous quarter. The price per tonne of short fibre (BHKP) was in 1,380 dollars.

In economic terms, in the light of the context described, this quarter reinforced the results already achieved in the first half of the year, allowing a strong increase in revenues (+37.7%), but also at the level of EBITDA (+25.4%) and net profit, which rose to 117.4 million euro for the accumulated nine months of 2022.

The figures we present here are positive, but I would stress that they were achieved in a challenging environment, specifically with regard to inflation of the various variable costs. Significant increases were registered in the price of natural gas as well as in chemicals. The average cost of wood was higher largely reflecting the higher level of imports.

All these factors are having an impact on the Altri Group, leading to a relevant increase in production costs per tonne. Even so, as a result of the focus on the efficiency of our operations, we are managing to more than offset these costs, presenting in this third quarter a record level of EBITDA per tonne of 338 euro, ensuring benchmark profitability levels in the sector.

This year, the Altri Group has already invested 34.8 million euro, which is more than double of the investment made in the same period last year, with a low level of net debt (1.3x the EBITDA), which allows us to maintain the financial capacity to seize the opportunities of the bioeconomy.

We remain fully committed to the evaluation of a new industrial unit for the production of sustainable textile fibres in Galicia, which includes the environmental impact study, the economic feasibility study, the engineering project, the financing structure and the access to European Union funds. This is a structuring project for the industry both in terms of bioeconomy and circularity, and in terms of energy management, using cutting-edge technology. We intend, as we have already stated, to be able to announce the final investment decision in the first half of next year.

A final word of profound gratitude to all our customers, partners and employees, who through their dedication and trust move and drive us to always do better.

José Soares de Pina

Altri's CEO

4