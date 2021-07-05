Altri SGPS S A : announces distribution of assets to shareholders - amendment

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto

Share Capital: 25,641,459 Euros

Registered at the Commercial Registry of Oporto

Sole registration and tax number 507 172 086

MATERIAL INFORMATION

By reference to the prospectus for the admission to trading of Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt")'s ordinary shares in Euronext Lisbon's regulated market, managed by Euronext Lisbon

Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A., approved by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) on July 1, 2021 (" Prospectus ") disclosed on July 2, 2021, which can be consulted at www.greenvolt.pt www.cmvm.pt , as well as the press release announced by ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. (" ALTRI ") on July 2, 2021, ALTRI hereby informs that the record date set for July 8, 2021 will have as reference the 17:00 (GMT, Interbolsa systems' closing time) instead of the 23:59 (GMT) previously announced.

ALTRI further clarifies that the shares representing its share capital will be traded on Euronext Lisbon without the right to conditional distribution announced on July 2, 2021 from July 7, 2021 (inclusive), therefore, the last trading day on the stock exchange of ALTRI's shares entitled to the conditional distribution is July 6, 2021.

The effective implementation of this distribution is subject to the prior admission to completion of the process that will lead to the admission to trading on the regulated market on Euronext Lisbon of all shares representing the share capital of Greenvolt and the date from which the distribution will take place will be announced by ALTRI on July 13, 2021.

Oporto, July 5, 2021

The Board of Directors