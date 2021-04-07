Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Altri, SGPS, S.A.    ALTR   PTALT0AE0002

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

(ALTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altri SGPS S A : announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021

04/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Altri, SGPS, S.A. announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021
Subscribe

07 Apr 2021 22:04 CEST

Company Name

ALTRI SGPS

ISN

PTALT0AE0002

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ALTR

Source

ALTRI SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 20:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
04:12pALTRI SGPS S A  : announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Mee..
PU
04:10pALTRI SGPS S A  : announces proposals concerning points 2 to 9 of the agenda of ..
PU
03/18Altri hires Lazard to prepare listing of renewables unit in Lisbon
RE
2020ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.  : 4th quarter report
CO
2020ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.  : 3rd quarter report
CO
2020ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.  : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020ALTRI SGPS S A  : announces 1H2020 results
PU
2020ALTRI SGPS S A  : informa sobre Resultados do 1.º Semestre de 2020
PU
2020ALTRI SGPS S A  : informa sobre participação qualificada de Norges Bank
PU
2020ALTRI SGPS S A  : announces qualifying holdings of Norges Bank
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 625 M 742 M 742 M
Net income 2020 22,3 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2020 548 M 651 M 651 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,9x
Yield 2020 4,42%
Capitalization 1 312 M 1 560 M 1 557 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altri, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,16 €
Last Close Price 6,50 €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Soares de Pina Chief Executive Officer
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
José António Nogueira dos Santos Executive Director-Finance & Director
Alberto João Coraceiro de Castro Chairman
Carlos Alberto Sousa Van Zeller e Silva Director & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.25.97%1 579
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ2.46%19 721
SUZANO S.A.20.00%16 882
STORA ENSO OYJ3.93%15 488
SVENSKA CELLULOSA9.94%12 809
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.18.61%7 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ