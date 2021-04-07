|
Altri, SGPS, S.A. announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021
Altri, SGPS, S.A. announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021
Company Name
ALTRI SGPS
ISN
PTALT0AE0002
Market
Euronext
Symbol
ALTR
Source
ALTRI SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
|Sales 2020
|
625 M
742 M
742 M
|Net income 2020
|
22,3 M
26,4 M
26,4 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
548 M
651 M
651 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|55,9x
|Yield 2020
|4,42%
|Capitalization
|
1 312 M
1 560 M
1 557 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,98x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|771
|Free-Float
|30,3%
Technical analysis trends ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
7,16 €
|Last Close Price
|
6,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
30,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
10,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-18,5%