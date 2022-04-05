Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altria : Accelerates Progress Towards Climate Goals With Renewable Electricity Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

04/05/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND, Va. (April 5, 2022) - Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) today announces it has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for energy produced by a new wind farm project in Haskell and Throckmorton Counties, Texas. Altria's contracted portion of the Inertia Wind Energy Center is intended to address the emissions from 100 percent of Altria's annual purchased electricity demand across all U.S. facilities.

"This is our first-ever VPPA and marks significant progress towards our science-based environmental targets - achieving 100 percent renewable electricity and reducing operational greenhouse gases emissions by 55 percent by 2030," said Sal Mancuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "When the project is operational, we expect we will hit both those targets - ahead of schedule. We're proud to support a project that will bring additional renewable energy to the electricity grid, contributing to positive climate action."

The Inertia Wind Energy Center will be developed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a total generation capacity of 301 megawatts. In addition to bringing clean energy to the grid, the project is expected to create jobs and provide long lasting economic benefits to the local community.

Through the VPPA, Altria has made a long-term commitment to purchase a portion of the renewable power delivered to the grid by the large-scale Inertia Wind Energy Center while also receiving the associated renewable energy certificates. Altria's agreement equates to around 400,000 MWh of renewable electricity per year - the equivalent of over 51,000 homes' annual electricity use - and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 283,000 metric tons, or equivalent to the emissions from more than 61,000 passenger vehicles being driven each year.

Altria has made a strong commitment to reducing its environmental impact, both in aligning operational and value chain business practices with science-based methodology to limit the damaging impacts of climate change and in reducing the environmental impact of its companies' products.

Altria's Profile

Altria has a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Altria's Vision by 2030 is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). Altria is Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, Altria's businesses and society.

Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, Altria owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), the most profitable U.S. cigarette manufacturer, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), a leading U.S. cigar manufacturer. Altria's smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), the leading global moist smokeless tobacco (MST) manufacturer, and Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a rapidly growing manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches. Altria also enhances its smoke-free product portfolio with exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks®, and an equity investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL).

Altria also owns equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world's largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of Altria's tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

Learn more about Altria at www.altria.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Altria Client Services
Investor Relations
(804) 484-8222

Altria Client Services
Media Relations
(804) 484-8897

Source: Altria Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Altria Group Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
02:28pALTRIA : Accelerates Progress Towards Climate Goals With Renewable Electricity Virtual Pow..
PU
03/28Altria Group Downgraded to Sector Perform on Stock's Limited Room For Further Upside, R..
MT
03/28Altria Group Shares Lower After RBC Downgrade
MT
03/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A mixed start for Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
03/28Altria Group Downgraded to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC After Stock Outperform..
MT
03/28ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Beyond Meat, Citigroup, Intel, Roblox, Unilever...
03/24ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed races to catch up to inflation
03/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anaplan, Canopy Growth, FMC, Nike Philip Morris...
03/22Goldman Sachs Upgrades Altria Group to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $57
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 066 M - -
Net income 2022 8 750 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 7,00%
Capitalization 95 806 M 95 806 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,72 $
Average target price 53,60 $
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.11.25%95 806
ITC LIMITED17.15%41 745
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-8.03%30 886
KT&G CORPORATION3.04%8 034
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-4.66%7 468
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK4.49%4 294