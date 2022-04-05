Altria : Accelerates Progress Towards Climate Goals With Renewable Electricity Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

RICHMOND, Va. (April 5, 2022) - Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) today announces it has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for energy produced by a new wind farm project in Haskell and Throckmorton Counties, Texas. Altria's contracted portion of the Inertia Wind Energy Center is intended to address the emissions from 100 percent of Altria's annual purchased electricity demand across all U.S. facilities.

"This is our first-ever VPPA and marks significant progress towards our science-based environmental targets - achieving 100 percent renewable electricity and reducing operational greenhouse gases emissions by 55 percent by 2030," said Sal Mancuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "When the project is operational, we expect we will hit both those targets - ahead of schedule. We're proud to support a project that will bring additional renewable energy to the electricity grid, contributing to positive climate action."

The Inertia Wind Energy Center will be developed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a total generation capacity of 301 megawatts. In addition to bringing clean energy to the grid, the project is expected to create jobs and provide long lasting economic benefits to the local community.

Through the VPPA, Altria has made a long-term commitment to purchase a portion of the renewable power delivered to the grid by the large-scale Inertia Wind Energy Center while also receiving the associated renewable energy certificates. Altria's agreement equates to around 400,000 MWh of renewable electricity per year - the equivalent of over 51,000 homes' annual electricity use - and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 283,000 metric tons, or equivalent to the emissions from more than 61,000 passenger vehicles being driven each year.

Altria has made a strong commitment to reducing its environmental impact, both in aligning operational and value chain business practices with science-based methodology to limit the damaging impacts of climate change and in reducing the environmental impact of its companies' products.

Altria's Profile

Altria has a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Altria's Vision by 2030 is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). Altria is Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, Altria's businesses and society.

Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, Altria owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), the most profitable U.S. cigarette manufacturer, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), a leading U.S. cigar manufacturer. Altria's smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), the leading global moist smokeless tobacco (MST) manufacturer, and Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a rapidly growing manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches. Altria also enhances its smoke-free product portfolio with exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks®, and an equity investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL).

Altria also owns equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world's largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of Altria's tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

Learn more about Altria at www.altria.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Altria Client Services

Investor Relations

(804) 484-8222

Altria Client Services

Media Relations

(804) 484-8897

Source: Altria Group, Inc.