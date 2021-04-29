Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Altria Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MO

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altria Buys Remaining Stake in Nicotine-Pouch Maker

04/29/2021 | 07:43am EDT
By Micah Maidenberg

Altria Group Inc. is deepening its exposure to smokeless tobacco, saying Thursday that it recently took full control of the On! nicotine pouches company.

The company recently completed transactions to acquire the 20% share in the firm that it didn't already own, Chief Executive Billy Gifford said.

In the summer of 2019, Altria said it struck a deal with a venture that owns On!, according to a statement from the time. Altria said then it would invest $372 million for the 80% stake.

The deal gave Altria access to the leading products and brands in the moist smokeless tobacco, e-vapor and heated tobacco categories, the company said then.

Altria also said Thursday that the distribution of On! products was increased by an additional 15,000 stores in the first quarter, making its brands available in about 93,000 locations at the end of the period.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0743ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 245 M - -
Net income 2021 8 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 7,54%
Capitalization 87 387 M 87 387 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 51,42 $
Last Close Price 47,18 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.15.02%87 387
ITC LIMITED-1.67%33 961
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-1.97%33 602
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-11.96%10 623
KT&G CORPORATION-0.24%9 244
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-11.16%4 831
