Altria Group Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Altria Group Inc (MO) is currently at $41.22, down $4.49 or 9.81%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 1, 2021, when it closed at $40.77

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 12, 2020, when it fell 10.03%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Down 23.8% month-to-date

--Down 13.03% year-to-date

--Down 46.96% from its all-time closing high of $77.71 on June 19, 2017

--Down 12.35% from 52 weeks ago (June 23, 2021), when it closed at $47.02

--Down 27.14% from its 52-week closing high of $56.57 on May 6, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $41.00; lowest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2021, when it hit $40.57

--Down 10.28% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 12.17%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:36:13 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-22-22 1053ET