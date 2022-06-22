Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20 2022-06-22 am EDT
41.57 USD   -9.04%
10:54aAltria Group Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell's tall order to reassure investors
08:14aAltria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
DJ
Altria Group Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

06/22/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Altria Group Inc (MO) is currently at $41.22, down $4.49 or 9.81%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 1, 2021, when it closed at $40.77

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 12, 2020, when it fell 10.03%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Down 23.8% month-to-date

--Down 13.03% year-to-date

--Down 46.96% from its all-time closing high of $77.71 on June 19, 2017

--Down 12.35% from 52 weeks ago (June 23, 2021), when it closed at $47.02

--Down 27.14% from its 52-week closing high of $56.57 on May 6, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $41.00; lowest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2021, when it hit $40.57

--Down 10.28% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 12.17%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:36:13 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1053ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 996 M - -
Net income 2022 8 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 8,17%
Capitalization 82 742 M 82 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 45,70 $
Average target price 56,14 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-3.57%82 742
ITC LIMITED23.78%42 590
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.3.77%31 401
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK3.11%7 805
KT&G CORPORATION5.19%7 722
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK1.47%4 029