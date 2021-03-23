Altria Group, Inc. : Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas F. Farrell II Announces Decision to Retire From Altria's Board of Directors

Thomas F. Farrell II, a director of Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria”) since 2008 and independent Chairman of Altria’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), notified Altria of his decision to retire from service on the Board following the completion of his current term. Consequently, Mr. Farrell will not stand for re-election to the Board at Altria’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is presently anticipated to be held on May 20, 2021. The Board will evaluate Board leadership succession and intends to appoint a new Chairman at its organizational meeting following the 2021 Annual Meeting.

“Tom’s contributions over the past 13 years have been immeasurable,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “We thank him for his distinguished service and wish him the very best.”

Mr. Farrell is the Chairman of the Board, Chair of the Executive Committee and a member of the Compensation and Talent Development and Nominating, Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committees. Mr. Farrell has served as the Executive Chairman of Dominion Energy, Inc. (“Dominion”), one of the nation’s largest producers of energy, since October 2020, having previously served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion from 2007 through September 2020.

