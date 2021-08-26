Log in
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Altria : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share

08/26/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria’s regular quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 per share versus the previous rate of $0.86 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021.

The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share, representing a yield of 7.4% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $48.65 on August 25, 2021.

Today’s dividend increase reflects Altria’s intention to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and is consistent with Altria’s long-term objective of a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted earnings per share. This increase marks the 56th dividend increase in the past 52 years.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 246 M - -
Net income 2021 7 792 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 7,33%
Capitalization 89 714 M 89 714 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 65,5%
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.18.66%89 714
ITC LIMITED-1.24%34 253
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.0.81%34 165
KT&G CORPORATION-1.93%8 684
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-35.22%7 874
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%5 868