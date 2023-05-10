Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Altria Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18:14 2023-05-10 pm EDT
45.80 USD   -1.39%
Altria reaches agreement to resolve Juul-related cases

05/10/2023 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising Juul brand vaping products is seen outside a shop in Manhattan in New York City

(Reuters) - Altria Group Inc said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement on the terms to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal cases for $235 million.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 871 M - -
Net income 2023 8 731 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,42x
Yield 2023 8,30%
Capitalization 82 897 M 82 897 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
EV / Sales 2024 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 63,6%
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.1.60%82 897
ITC LIMITED27.82%64 126
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.12.25%39 240
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK19.05%7 924
KT&G CORPORATION-7.32%7 515
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK65.56%3 759
