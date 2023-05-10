Altria reaches agreement to resolve Juul-related cases

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Dividend Kings
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Multibaggers
Investment Themes
Homepage
Defense
Metaverse
The Internet of Things
The food of tomorrow
Gold and Silver
US Basketball
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Adtechs
Let's all cycle!
The future of mobility
The Vegan Market
The SPAC
Biomass
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Altria Group, Inc.
News
Summary
MO
US02209S1033
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
(MO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:18:14 2023-05-10 pm EDT
45.80
USD
-1.39%
03:12p
Altria reaches agreement to resolve Juul-related cases
RE
03:02p
Altria Announces Agreement to Resolve Vast Majority of JUUL-Related State and Federal Litigation
BU
05/04
Altria to Host Webcast of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Altria reaches agreement to resolve Juul-related cases
05/10/2023 | 03:12pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Altria Group Inc said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement on the terms to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal cases for $235 million.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
© Reuters 2023
All news about ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
03:12p
Altria reaches agreement to resolve Juul-related cases
RE
03:02p
Altria Announces Agreement to Resolve Vast Majority of JUUL-Related State and Federal L..
BU
05/04
Altria to Host Webcast of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/27
Altria Group Q1 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Net Revenue Declines; 2023 EPS Guidance Reaffir..
MT
04/27
Transcript : Altria Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27
Altria misses quarterly sales estimates on weak cigarette demand
RE
04/27
Altria : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27
Earnings Flash (MO) ALTRIA GROUP Posts Q1 EPS $1.18, vs. Street Est of $1.18
MT
04/27
Earnings Flash (MO) ALTRIA GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $5.72B, vs. Street Est of $4.894B
MT
04/27
ALTRIA GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
04/17
Citigroup Lowers Altria Group's Price Target to $47 From $49.50, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
04/14
Stifel Reinstates Altria Group at Buy With $52 Price Target
MT
02/07
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Altria to $49.50 From $46.50, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
20 871 M
-
-
Net income 2023
8 731 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
21 776 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,42x
Yield 2023
8,30%
Capitalization
82 897 M
82 897 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,02x
EV / Sales 2024
4,95x
Nbr of Employees
6 300
Free-Float
63,6%
More Financials
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
46,44 $
Average target price
49,77 $
Spread / Average Target
7,17%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade
Chairman
Jody L. Begley
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker
SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
1.60%
82 897
ITC LIMITED
27.82%
64 126
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
12.25%
39 240
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK
19.05%
7 924
KT&G CORPORATION
-7.32%
7 515
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK
65.56%
3 759
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
Slave