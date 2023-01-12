Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:45 2023-01-11 pm EST
45.82 USD   -0.37%
09:06aAltria to Conduct an Equity and Civil Rights Assessment
BU
2022Nicotine Sales Under Pressure Amid Stable Pricing, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
2022ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altria to Conduct an Equity and Civil Rights Assessment

01/12/2023 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Altria will conduct an equity and civil rights assessment following the passage of a 2022 shareholder proposal.
  • Assessment to be led by Altria and overseen by an independent external advisory review board consisting of third-party members who possess relevant expertise.
  • Assessment plan informed by recent shareholder engagement.
  • A comprehensive third-party assured report will be published approximately 12 months after the assessment commences.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announces that we will conduct an equity and civil rights assessment (Assessment). The Assessment follows last year’s passage of a shareholder proposal recommending Altria commission a civil rights equity audit and seeks to address feedback received from recent robust shareholder engagement. We believe the Assessment will identify opportunities to accelerate progress toward our 2025 Corporate Responsibility focus area goals, enhance stakeholder alignment and promote transparency.

Consistent with our prior commitments and efforts in these areas, the Assessment will review our policies, practices, programs and services intended to address the harm associated with tobacco use and the effectiveness of our harm reduction efforts, including underage tobacco use prevention programs, tobacco cessation support, responsible marketing practices and regulatory engagement and public policy. The Assessment will include an evaluation of these policies, practices, programs and services on communities of color and youth, as well as our inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) progress.

The Assessment, which our Board of Directors (Board) has authorized, will be led by Altria and overseen by an external advisory review board consisting of third-party, independent members who possess relevant expertise in fields such as civil rights, ID&E, legal/law enforcement, public policy, public health and youth development. The external advisory review board will advise on and oversee the Assessment, including the scope, stakeholder engagement and, ultimately, the presentation of the findings in a published report, which will be subject to assurance by a third-party firm. We will continue to prioritize our long-standing robust stakeholder engagement approach throughout the Assessment. We intend to seek input from key stakeholders, such as investors, shareholder proponents, employees, customers, suppliers, community partners, policy makers and civil rights organizations. Our Board’s Nominating, Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, which is comprised entirely of independent directors, will provide Board-level oversight of the Assessment.

The Assessment design takes into consideration emerging practices for these types of audits, potential risks and the potential benefits to Altria and our shareholders from the Assessment as we pursue our Vision. Because the topics raised in the shareholder proposal are subject to active and pending litigation involving our companies’ tobacco products, the Assessment plan considers mitigating litigation risk while including extensive third-party perspective and oversight. Furthermore, the Assessment is intended to address the concerns raised by the shareholder proponents. We believe the structure of the Assessment mitigates potential risks with alternative forms of assessments, while being responsive to the shareholder vote.

In the second half of 2022, we contacted our top 30 shareholders – representing approximately 43% of our outstanding shares – to seek their views concerning the requested civil rights equity audit and our proposed approach to conducting the Assessment. We met with all shareholders that accepted our request to meet. The feedback we received from these investors helped inform our approach to the Assessment and confirmed our belief that the Assessment is responsive to the shareholder vote.

We plan to post on altria.com a report discussing the results of the Assessment within approximately 12 months from when we begin the Assessment.

Altria’s Profile

We have a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Our Vision by 2030 is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). We are Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices – believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, our businesses and society.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, we own Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), the most profitable U.S. cigarette manufacturer, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), a leading U.S. cigar manufacturer. Our smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), the leading global moist smokeless tobacco (MST) manufacturer, and Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a leading manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches.

Additionally, we have a majority-owned joint venture, Horizon Innovations LLC (Horizon), for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products and, through a separate agreement, we have the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks® through April 2024.

Our equity investments include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world’s largest brewer, Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company, and JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL), a U.S. based e-vapor company.

The brand portfolios of our tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or our subsidiaries or are used with permission.

Learn more about Altria at www.altria.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
09:06aAltria to Conduct an Equity and Civil Rights Assessment
BU
2022Nicotine Sales Under Pressure Amid Stable Pricing, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
2022ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Altria Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Maintains Initial Investment
AQ
2022Kaival Brands' Competitive Position In The ENDS Sector Strengthens With U.S. District C..
AQ
2022Cronos Shares Fall 4% After Altria Abandons Warrant Upping Stake
DJ
2022Altria Subsidiary Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Keeps Initial Investment
DJ
2022Altria Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant; Maintains Initial Investment
BU
2022Cronos Group Announced Receipt of Notice of Relinquishment of Warrant by Altria
MT
2022Cronos Group Brief: Announced Receipt of Notice of Relinquishment of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 786 M - -
Net income 2022 5 591 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 82 117 M 82 117 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 45,82 $
Average target price 49,25 $
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.0.24%82 117
ITC LIMITED0.08%50 464
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-2.89%34 613
KT&G CORPORATION-0.55%8 491
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-0.60%6 271
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.17.39%4 179