Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27:51 2023-01-18 am EST
44.41 USD   -1.67%
10:04aAltria to Host Webcast of 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
01/12Altria to Launch Civil Rights, Equity Audit After Shareholder Resolution
MT
01/12Altria to Conduct an Equity and Civil Rights Assessment
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

01/18/2023 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
10:04aAltria to Host Webcast of 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
01/12Altria to Launch Civil Rights, Equity Audit After Shareholder Resolution
MT
01/12Altria to Conduct an Equity and Civil Rights Assessment
BU
2022Nicotine Sales Under Pressure Amid Stable Pricing, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
2022ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Altria Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Maintains Initial Investment
AQ
2022Kaival Brands' Competitive Position In The ENDS Sector Strengthens With U.S. District C..
AQ
2022Cronos Shares Fall 4% After Altria Abandons Warrant Upping Stake
DJ
2022Altria Subsidiary Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Keeps Initial Investment
DJ
2022Altria Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant; Maintains Initial Investment
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 786 M - -
Net income 2022 5 590 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 8,18%
Capitalization 80 935 M 80 935 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 45,16 $
Average target price 49,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-1.20%80 935
ITC LIMITED0.21%50 546
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-3.55%35 542
KT&G CORPORATION0.00%8 592
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-1.19%6 365
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.13.48%4 040