  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:32 2022-10-13 am EDT
44.65 USD   -0.22%
10:03aAltria to Host Webcast of 2022 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results
BU
10/06Juul to cancel overseas expansion, trim jobs - WSJ
RE
10/04Philip Morris expects EU nod on $16 bln Swedish Match in late October
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results

10/13/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2022 third-quarter and nine-months business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2022 third-quarter and nine-months business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 892 M - -
Net income 2022 7 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 8,19%
Capitalization 80 587 M 80 587 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 44,75 $
Average target price 49,79 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-5.57%80 587
ITC LIMITED51.39%49 754
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.3.62%29 078
KT&G CORPORATION10.13%7 308
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-6.74%6 828
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-27.04%2 802