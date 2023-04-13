Advanced search
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39:22 2023-04-13 am EDT
44.70 USD   -0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Altria to Host Webcast of 2023 First-Quarter Results

04/13/2023 | 10:03am EDT
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2023 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2023 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.


All news about ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
10:03aAltria to Host Webcast of 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
04/12Juul to pay $462 mln over youth addiction claims
RE
04/12Juul to pay $462 million to six states over youth addiction claims
RE
04/11Trinity Health Files a Notice of Exempt Solicitation to Altria Group, Inc.
CI
04/06Altria Group Receives Shareholder Proposal from The Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelp..
CI
04/06Altria Group Receives Shareholder Proposal from Trinity Health
CI
03/28At trial, Minnesota says e-cigarette maker Juul targets kids
AQ
03/27Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial
AQ
03/27The banking sector remains under scrutiny
MS
03/27Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 032 M - -
Net income 2023 8 942 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,90x
Yield 2023 8,47%
Capitalization 80 073 M 80 073 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
EV / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,83 $
Average target price 49,79 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-1.93%80 073
ITC LIMITED18.70%59 669
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.5.04%37 258
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK20.83%7 962
KT&G CORPORATION-8.85%7 331
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.17.39%4 179
