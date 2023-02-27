Advanced search
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
2023-02-27
46.54 USD   -1.34%
Consumer Cos Climb After Strong Housing Data - Consumer Roundup

02/27/2023
Retailers and other consumer companies rose, recouping some of their recent losses, after strong housing-market data.

Cyclical sectors initially rallied after strong economic data but the gains waned as investors digested the data.

U.S. pending home sales vaulted 8.1% higher in January, according to the monthly index from the National Association of Realtors.

"No one is getting excited over pending home sales that were tentatively supported by lower rates and warm weather," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"The housing market is going to struggle going forward, but today's strong data could delay the improvement of the cooling with Core PCI trends," Mr. Moya said.

The average apartment rent has fallen sharply after the Marlboro maker Altria Group is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings for at least $2.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In conjunction with the deal, the tobacco giant plans to sell its stake in NJOY rival Juul after a troubled partnership, a move that could preempt antitrust concerns with the NJOY.

Bath & Body Works rejected naming one of Dan Loeb's protégés as a director ahead of a potential proxy fight with the hedge-fund manager's Third Point firm.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1707ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 774 M - -
Net income 2022 5 208 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 7,81%
Capitalization 84 224 M 84 224 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 63,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 47,17 $
Average target price 49,80 $
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.3.19%84 224
ITC LIMITED16.15%57 657
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.5.09%36 420
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK35.71%8 915
KT&G CORPORATION-1.97%7 980
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK40.56%3 287