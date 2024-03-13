Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company organized around three sectors of activity: - manufacturing of tobacco products (89.6% of net sales): cigarettes (brands Marlboro, L&M, Philip Morris, Chesterfield, etc.), cigars (Black & Mild), and pipe tobacco; - manufacturing of smokeless tobacco products (10.3%): brands Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, etc.; - other (0.1%). The group also owns a 10% share in Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Sector Tobacco