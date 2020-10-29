Log in
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/29 03:30:00 pm
37.065 USD   +0.94%
02:17pALTRIA : Juul Cuts Valuation to $10 Billion
DJ
10/27ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/19ALTRIA : to Host Webcast of 2020 Third-Quarter Results
AQ
E-cigarette maker Juul cuts valuation to $10 billion: memo

10/29/2020 | 02:58pm EDT
Shopkeepers stand inside a Juul shop at a shopping mall in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has cut its valuation to about $10 billion from $12 billion at the end of last year, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, as the once red-hot e-cigarette maker fizzles in a tumultuous period for the industry.

Juul was valued at $38 billion in December 2018, when Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc took a 35% stake in the company.

The company's new valuation was influenced by recent decisions to exit certain markets and related restructuring costs, according to the memo sent to Juul employees by chief executive officer K.C. Crosthwaite.

"Today's valuation does not surprise me, and I expect other investors to also arrive at lower valuation marks that factor in our recent restructuring," he said.

Juul has been pummeled over the last two years due to increased regulatory scrutiny following a rise in teenage vaping and a ban on the sale of popular flavors have hit demand.

In September, the company said it would make a significant cut to its global workforce and explore pulling out of some European and Asia-Pacific markets to save cash.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 541 M - -
Net income 2020 7 669 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
Yield 2020 9,29%
Capitalization 68 240 M 68 240 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,69 $
Last Close Price 36,72 $
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-26.43%68 240
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-18.60%33 854
ITC LIMITED-30.37%27 448
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-32.62%11 150
KT&G CORPORATION-12.37%9 261
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-22.69%5 341
