    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
05-12-2023
45.61 USD   -0.14%
02:32pFDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes
RE
01:37pFDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavoured e-cigarettes
RE
05/10Altria Group, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes

05/12/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued marketing denial orders to 10 companies which collectively manufacture and market about 6,500 flavored e-liquid and e-cigarette products.

The health regulator said these companies cannot market or distribute the products in the U.S. and retailers who sell them risk FDA enforcement action.

Any company that wants to legally market a new tobacco product in the United States must receive a written marketing order from FDA. But if the health regulator deems it unfit for public health, it issues a marketing denial order.

The FDA named eight of these companies that received the denial orders, which include Imperial Vapors LLC, Savage Enterprises and Big Time Vapes, among others.

However, the FDA said it was not disclosing the names of the other two companies to protect potential confidential commercial information.

The FDA added the premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) submitted for a variety of flavored e-cigarette products did not provide sufficient evidence to show that permitting the marketing of these products would be appropriate for public health.

Some of the flavors denied by the health regulator include Citrus, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cool Mint and Menthol.

However, Altria Group Inc's NJOY has six e-cigarette products which have received full approval from the FDA.

Juul, another e-cigarette maker in which Altria was a former investor, is still seeking approval for its products. The FDA last year briefly banned Juul's products but put it on hold and agreed to reconsider after the company appealed.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 871 M - -
Net income 2023 8 731 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,26x
Yield 2023 8,44%
Capitalization 81 523 M 81 523 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 63,6%
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-0.09%81 523
ITC LIMITED26.80%63 624
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.11.39%39 147
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK14.29%7 688
KT&G CORPORATION-7.54%7 434
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK54.72%3 717
