  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-10-06 pm EDT
42.66 USD   -0.57%
01:26pJuul to cancel overseas expansion, trim jobs - WSJ
RE
10/04Philip Morris expects EU nod on $16 bln Swedish Match in late October
RE
09/30Altria Terminates Non-Competition Obligations With Juul Labs in E-vapor Business
MT
Juul to cancel overseas expansion, trim jobs - WSJ

10/06/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An electronic cigarette device made by JUUL is shown in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc is canceling a planned expansion outside the United States and plans to lay off staff as a result, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The vaping company has also recently completed a refinancing of its secured debt, which buys the closely held company more time to explore longer-term options, the report said, citing the people.

In July, the once red-hot company was in the early stages of exploring several options including financing alternatives, as it had to deal with lawsuits and a probable ban on sales of its e-cigarettes by U.S. health regulators.

Late in September, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc exercised the option to be released from its non-compete deal with Juul almost four years after buying a 35% stake in company.

Altria had also slashed the value of its stake in the e-cigarette maker to just $450 million, down from the original value of $12.8 billion, blaming a decrease in the chances of the U.S. health regulators approving the company's e-cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration in early July, put on hold its ban on sales of Juul's e-cigarettes in the United States, after the health agency for a brief period banned its products as data submitted by the company failed to show the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health.

The FDA then said that it would do an additional review of the company's marketing application.

Juul did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 895 M - -
Net income 2022 7 639 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 8,50%
Capitalization 77 255 M 77 255 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 64,1%
