U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to Juul consumer settlement

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc on Friday secured
preliminary court approval of a $255 million settlement
resolving claims by consumers that it deceptively marketed
e-cigarettes, as the company seeks to resolve thousands of
lawsuits.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the
proposed class action settlement resolving claims by consumers
who said they overpaid for Juul's vaping products was "fair,
reasonable, and adequate," according to a court filing.
The settlement is part of a larger, global agreement by Juul
to resolve thousands of lawsuits by school districts, local
governments and individuals accusing it of contributing to a
youth vaping epidemic.
The company last month said it had reached settlements with
about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases. It has
not said how much it will pay, though the Wall Street Journal
reported deal is valued at $1.7 billion.
The class action settlement resolves claims by people who
say they would have paid less, or not bought the e-cigarettes at
all, if Juul had not downplayed the products' addictiveness and
appealed to teenagers through social media campaigns and other
means.
Juul did not respond to a request for comment.
Partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, Juul
in September agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from
34 U.S. states and territories that said the company targeted
underage buyers and downplayed its products' risks.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June briefly banned
Juul's e-cigarettes, though it later put the order on hold
following an appeal.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Maria Ponnezhath and Nate Raymond; Editing by Devika
Syamnath, Leslie Adler and William Mallard)