Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altria Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MO   US02209S1033

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:40 2023-01-20 pm EST
44.94 USD   +0.90%
01/20U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to Juul consumer settlement
RE
01/18Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
01/12Altria to Launch Civil Rights, Equity Audit After Shareholder Resolution
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to Juul consumer settlement

01/20/2023 | 07:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc on Friday secured preliminary court approval of a $255 million settlement resolving claims by consumers that it deceptively marketed e-cigarettes, as the company seeks to resolve thousands of lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the proposed class action settlement resolving claims by consumers who said they overpaid for Juul's vaping products was "fair, reasonable, and adequate," according to a court filing.

The settlement is part of a larger, global agreement by Juul to resolve thousands of lawsuits by school districts, local governments and individuals accusing it of contributing to a youth vaping epidemic.

The company last month said it had reached settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases. It has not said how much it will pay, though the Wall Street Journal reported deal is valued at $1.7 billion.

The class action settlement resolves claims by people who say they would have paid less, or not bought the e-cigarettes at all, if Juul had not downplayed the products' addictiveness and appealed to teenagers through social media campaigns and other means.

Juul did not respond to a request for comment.

Partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, Juul in September agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 U.S. states and territories that said the company targeted underage buyers and downplayed its products' risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June briefly banned Juul's e-cigarettes, though it later put the order on hold following an appeal. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Nate Raymond; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Leslie Adler and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
01/20U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to Juul consumer settlement
RE
01/18Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
01/12Altria to Launch Civil Rights, Equity Audit After Shareholder Resolution
MT
01/12Altria to Conduct an Equity and Civil Rights Assessment
BU
2022Nicotine Sales Under Pressure Amid Stable Pricing, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
2022ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Altria Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Maintains Initial Investment
AQ
2022Kaival Brands' Competitive Position In The ENDS Sector Strengthens With U.S. District C..
AQ
2022Cronos Shares Fall 4% After Altria Abandons Warrant Upping Stake
DJ
2022Altria Subsidiary Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Keeps Initial Investment
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 781 M - -
Net income 2022 5 208 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 80 540 M 80 540 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 44,94 $
Average target price 49,38 $
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William F. Gifford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn B. McQuade Chairman
Jody L. Begley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles N. Whitaker SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-1.68%80 540
ITC LIMITED0.18%50 713
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-2.72%35 755
KT&G CORPORATION3.50%8 845
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-1.79%6 285
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.17.83%4 195