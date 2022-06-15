Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Altron Limited
  News
  Summary
    AEL   ZAE000191342

ALTRON LIMITED

(AEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
8.060 ZAR   -1.71%
8.060 ZAR   -1.71%
ALTRON : Dealing in Securities by an Executive Director of the Company
PU
06/04Altron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
06/01ALTRON LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Altron : Dealing in Securities by an Executive Director of the Company

06/15/2022 | 11:13am EDT
ALTRON LIMITED

(Registration number 1947/024583/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: AEL ISIN: ZAE000191342 ("Altron" or "Altron Group" or the "Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director

:

Mr. Mteto Nyati (outgoing Chief Executive Officer)

Date of transaction

:

14 June 2022

Number of securities

:

142 806

Class of securities

:

Altron A ordinary shares

VWAP

:

R8.23

Highest Price per Share

:

R8.25

Lowest Price per Share

:

R8.06

Total value of transaction

:

R1,176,164.49

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Transaction Type:

:

On-the market

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Reason for sale and nature of transaction

:

2019 allocation of Altron long-term incentive

shares have vested in accordance with Altron Share

Plan Rules. Mr. Nyati has elected to retain the

vested shares in his personal capacity and has sold

shares which are sufficient to cover his personal tax

liability.

Johannesburg

15 June 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

ALTRON - Allied Electronics Corporation Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
