Altron : Dealing in Securities by an Executive Director of the Company

ALTRON LIMITED
(Registration number 1947/024583/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: AEL ISIN: ZAE000191342 ("Altron" or "Altron Group" or the "Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
Director
:
Mr. Mteto Nyati (outgoing Chief Executive Officer)
Date of transaction
:
14 June 2022
Number of securities
:
142 806
Class of securities
:
Altron A ordinary shares
VWAP
:
R8.23
Highest Price per Share
:
R8.25
Lowest Price per Share
:
R8.06
Total value of transaction
:
R1,176,164.49
Nature of interest
:
Direct beneficial
Transaction Type:
:
On-the market
Clearance obtained
:
Yes
Reason for sale and nature of transaction
:
2019 allocation of Altron long-term incentive
shares have vested in accordance with Altron Share
Plan Rules. Mr. Nyati has elected to retain the
vested shares in his personal capacity and has sold
shares which are sufficient to cover his personal tax
liability.
Johannesburg
15 June 2022
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer
