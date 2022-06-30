Log in
    AEL   ZAE000191342

ALTRON LIMITED

(AEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
8.170 ZAR   +2.13%
11:53aALTRON : No Change Statement, 2022 Integrated Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/24ALTRON : Resignation of Company Secretary
PU
06/15ALTRON : Dealing in Securities by an Executive Director of the Company
PU
Altron : No Change Statement, 2022 Integrated Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
ALTRON LIMITED

(Registration number 1947/024583/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: AEL ISIN: ZAE000191342 ("Altron" or "Altron Group" or the "Company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, 2022 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Annual Statutory Report

Altron shareholders are advised that the annual statutory report of the Company for the financial year ended 28 February 2022, which incorporates, inter alia, the preliminary audited summarised consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), has been distributed to shareholders on Thursday, 30 June 2022. The complete set of audited consolidated annual financial statements (including the external auditor, audit committee and directors' reports for the financial year ended 28 February 2022), including the remuneration report are available at https://www.altron.com/investors/reports-results/.The stand-alone social and ethics report has been incorporated into the Integrated Annual Report under the governance section and includes matters relating to the Group's social; ethics and sustainability.

The complete audited consolidated annual financial statements which appear on the Company's website, contain no changes or modifications to the audited results which were released on SENS on Monday, 16 May 2022. The Company's external auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated, audited the annual financial statements of Altron and their report is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company by arrangement with the Group Company Secretary - nicole.morgan@altron.com.

Integrated Annual Report

Altron shareholders are also advised that the integrated annual report for the financial year-ended 28 February 2022, has been published on the Company's website at https://www.altron.com/financial-reporting/#integrated_reports.

In the event that shareholders wish to receive an electronic version of the integrated annual report, this can be requested from the Group Company Secretary - nicole.morgan@altron.comor is available online at the aforementioned website address.

Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 76th AGM of the Company will be held at 09:00 on Thursday, 28 July 2022, to transact the business as stated in the notice of the AGM forming part of the annual statutory report.

Shareholders are advised that the AGM will only be accessible through electronic participation, as permitted by the JSE Limited, the provisions of the Companies Act, No.71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act") and the Company's memorandum of incorporation. Further details are set out in the Notice of AGM.

The Altron Board has determined, in accordance with Section 59 of the Companies Act, that the record date for shareholders to be recorded in the securities register of the Company in order to: (i) be entitled to receive the notice of AGM is Friday, 24 June 2022 and (ii) be entitled to attend, participate and vote at the AGM is Friday, 22 July 2022. The last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 19 July 2021.

For and on behalf of the Board

Johannesburg

30 June 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

ALTRON - Allied Electronics Corporation Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
