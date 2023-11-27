Altur Invest: Suffren Holding strengthens its position ahead of the public stock buyback tender offer

Altur Investissement reports that its majority shareholder Suffren Holding acquired 96,816 shares on the market on November 23, at a unit price of 11 euros, representing 2.47% of the company's capital and 2.43% of its theoretical voting rights.



As a result, Suffren Holding will now only be able to acquire Altur shares under the simplified tender offer (OPAS) filed with the AMF on November 22.



It will hold 88.03% of Altur's share capital and 88.07% of its theoretical voting rights, once it has fulfilled its off-market disposal commitments and prior to the opening of the offer, scheduled to take place after the AMF's compliance decision.



