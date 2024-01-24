Altur Investissement: OPAS opens on January 26
The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of 11 euros, all the 411.277 existing shares not held by him, representing 10.48% of the share capital and 10.46% of the voting rights of this company.
He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, the implementation of a squeeze-out for Altur Investissement shares not tendered to the offer, at the same price.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction