Altur Investissement: OPAS opens on January 26

January 24, 2024

The AMF announces that the simplified tender offer (OPAS) for Altur Investissement shares, filed by Invest Securities on behalf of Suffren Holding, will be open from January 26 to February 8 inclusive.



The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of 11 euros, all the 411.277 existing shares not held by him, representing 10.48% of the share capital and 10.46% of the voting rights of this company.



He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, the implementation of a squeeze-out for Altur Investissement shares not tendered to the offer, at the same price.



