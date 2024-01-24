The AMF announces that the simplified tender offer (OPAS) for Altur Investissement shares, filed by Invest Securities on behalf of Suffren Holding, will be open from January 26 to February 8 inclusive.

The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of 11 euros, all the 411.277 existing shares not held by him, representing 10.48% of the share capital and 10.46% of the voting rights of this company.

He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, the implementation of a squeeze-out for Altur Investissement shares not tendered to the offer, at the same price.

