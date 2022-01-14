Altur S A : 2022 Financial calendar

RC J/28/131/1991, CUI: RO 1520249, SIRUES 281092373, SICOMEX 37122
CONT RO95 RZBR 0000 0600 0286 9301, RAIFFEISEN BANK AG. OLT
SLATINA, str. PITEŞTI, Nr. 114, 230104,
jud. OLT, ROMANIA
Tel. 0249/436834
Fax. 0249/436037
To,
-
FINANCIL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
-
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Communiqué: Financial communication calendar for year 2022
According to the provisions of Article 247 of FSA Regulation no.5/2018 regarding financial instruments issuers and market operations and to Article 92 of Title II, Chapter VI, Provision of Information of Stock Exchange Code, we convey to you ALTUR SA ̕Financial Communication Calendar for the year 2022, as follows:
|
Events
|
|
Date of reporting
|
|
|
Presentation of preliminary annual financial results for the year
|
28.02.2022
|
2021
|
|
|
Shareholders General Assembly for approval
|
of 2021 annual
|
27/28.04.2022
|
financial results
|
|
|
Publication of annual Report - 2021 annual financial results
|
28.04.2022
|
Presentation of quarterly Report - quarterly
|
financial results -
|
12.05.2022
|
Trimester I 2022
|
|
|
Presentation of half - yearly Report - half - yearly financial
|
29.08.2022
|
results - Semester I 2022
|
|
|
Presentation of quarterly Report - quarterly financial results -
|
14.11.2022
|
Trimester III 2022
|
|
|
Conference calls and/or meetings with the investors and
|
Deployment data will be
|
analysts, as appropriate
|
|
provided in due time
If amendments to mentioned data accur, as a result of legal or other kind of alterations, the new data will be communicated in due time.
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Eng. Rizea Gheorghe NIȚU
Secretary CA
Rodica Obretin
