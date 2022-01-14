Log in
    ALT   ROALTCACNOR1

ALTUR S.A.

(ALT)
Altur S A : 2022 Financial calendar

01/14/2022
RC J/28/131/1991, CUI: RO 1520249, SIRUES 281092373, SICOMEX 37122

CONT RO95 RZBR 0000 0600 0286 9301, RAIFFEISEN BANK AG. OLT

SLATINA, str. PITEŞTI, Nr. 114, 230104,

jud. OLT, ROMANIA

Tel. 0249/436834

Fax. 0249/436037

To,

  • FINANCIL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
  • BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Communiqué: Financial communication calendar for year 2022

According to the provisions of Article 247 of FSA Regulation no.5/2018 regarding financial instruments issuers and market operations and to Article 92 of Title II, Chapter VI, Provision of Information of Stock Exchange Code, we convey to you ALTUR SA ̕Financial Communication Calendar for the year 2022, as follows:

Events

Date of reporting

Presentation of preliminary annual financial results for the year

28.02.2022

2021

Shareholders General Assembly for approval

of 2021 annual

27/28.04.2022

financial results

Publication of annual Report - 2021 annual financial results

28.04.2022

Presentation of quarterly Report - quarterly

financial results -

12.05.2022

Trimester I 2022

Presentation of half - yearly Report - half - yearly financial

29.08.2022

results - Semester I 2022

Presentation of quarterly Report - quarterly financial results -

14.11.2022

Trimester III 2022

Conference calls and/or meetings with the investors and

Deployment data will be

analysts, as appropriate

provided in due time

If amendments to mentioned data accur, as a result of legal or other kind of alterations, the new data will be communicated in due time.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Eng. Rizea Gheorghe NIȚU

Secretary CA

Rodica Obretin

Disclaimer

ALTUR SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 08:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
