Altur S A : 2022 Financial calendar

RC J/28/131/1991, CUI: RO 1520249, SIRUES 281092373, SICOMEX 37122

CONT RO95 RZBR 0000 0600 0286 9301, RAIFFEISEN BANK AG. OLT

SLATINA, str. PITEŞTI, Nr. 114, 230104,

jud. OLT, ROMANIA

Tel. 0249/436834

Fax. 0249/436037

To,

FINANCIL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Communiqué: Financial communication calendar for year 2022

According to the provisions of Article 247 of FSA Regulation no.5/2018 regarding financial instruments issuers and market operations and to Article 92 of Title II, Chapter VI, Provision of Information of Stock Exchange Code, we convey to you ALTUR SA ̕Financial Communication Calendar for the year 2022, as follows:

Events Date of reporting Presentation of preliminary annual financial results for the year 28.02.2022 2021 Shareholders General Assembly for approval of 2021 annual 27/28.04.2022 financial results Publication of annual Report - 2021 annual financial results 28.04.2022 Presentation of quarterly Report - quarterly financial results - 12.05.2022 Trimester I 2022 Presentation of half - yearly Report - half - yearly financial 29.08.2022 results - Semester I 2022 Presentation of quarterly Report - quarterly financial results - 14.11.2022 Trimester III 2022 Conference calls and/or meetings with the investors and Deployment data will be analysts, as appropriate provided in due time

If amendments to mentioned data accur, as a result of legal or other kind of alterations, the new data will be communicated in due time.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Eng. Rizea Gheorghe NIȚU

Secretary CA

Rodica Obretin