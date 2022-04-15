Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Altur S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALT   ROALTCACNOR1

ALTUR S.A.

(ALT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-10
0.0540 RON   +10.20%
0.0540 RON   +10.20%
03/01ALTUR S A : Finalization of registration of decrease in share Capital/date of payment
PU
02/27Altur S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22ALTUR S A : Amanare inregistrare diminuare capital social - limba engleza
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altur S A : Temporary suspension of activity

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
RC J/28/131/1991, CUI: RO 1520249, SIRUES 281092373, SICOMEX 37122

CONT RO95 RZBR 0000 0600 0286 9301, RAIFFEISEN BANK AG. OLT

SLATINA, str. PITEŞTI, Nr. 114, 230104,

jud. OLT, ROMANIA

Tel. 0249/436834

Fax. 0249/436037

To,

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

C U R E N T REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 15.04.2022

Name of the issuer: ALTUR SA Headquarters: Slatina, str. Piteşti, nr. 114, Olt Fiscal Registration Code: RO 1520249

Order number at the Trade Register: J28 / 131/1991

European Unique Identifier (EUID): ROONRC J28 / 131/1991 LEI Code: 259400IHBSVL9OOVM346.

Share capitalsubsribed and paid: 30,604,867 lei

Nr. shares / nominal value: 306,048,670 shares with nominal value of 0.1 lei Trading Market: Stock Exchange - Bucharest, Standard Category, ALT symbol Phone/Fax: 0249 - 43.68.34 / 0249 - 43.60.37

Important event to report: Temporary suspension of activity

The Board of Management of ALTUR SA Slatina, established in Pitesti Street, No.

114, registered with the ORC under No. J28/131/1991, having the identification number CUI 1520249, in accordance with the provisions of art. 234 paragraph 1 letter m of the Regulation A.S.F. No 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations shall inform shareholders and investors of the following measures taken: - Temporary suspension of the company's activity starting with 18.04.2022 until 01.05.2022, with the possibility of extending the period of suspension or resumption of activity, if applicable; - Suspension for the above mentioned period of individual employment contracts for a large part of the employees, pursuant to Article 52 (1) (c) of Law 53/2003 - Labor Code;

The measures are taken in view of the situation arising from the armed conflict in Ukraine, which has led to the interruption of economic activity in Ukraine, as well as to theestablishment by the international community against the Russian Federation and Belarus of economic sanctions, financial restrictions and restrictions on economic relations.

Against the background of the evolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ALTUR SA registers a decrease in the volume of the production activity due to the lack of orders from external customers (ZF Braking Systems Poland Sp. Z o.o., ZF Automotive Czech s.r.o.) who have reduced their production activity, canceling the purchase orders.

Chairman

of the Board of Directors Eng. Rizea Gheorghe NIȚU

Disclaimer

ALTUR SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 93,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2021 -7,41 M -1,62 M -1,62 M
Net Debt 2021 23,3 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 559
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart ALTUR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altur S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05 RON
Average target price 0,04 RON
Spread / Average Target -25,9%
Managers and Directors
Sergiu Burca Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Vasile-Cornel Predut Chief Financial Officer
Rizea Gheorghe Nitu General Director
Mihai Alecu Assistant Manager
Adrian Andrici Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUR S.A.157.14%4
CUMMINS INC.-10.18%27 838
RHEINMETALL AG153.31%9 847
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED15.10%3 942
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-16.87%2 962
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-17.11%2 775