Altur S A : Temporary suspension of activity

RC J/28/131/1991, CUI: RO 1520249, SIRUES 281092373, SICOMEX 37122

CONT RO95 RZBR 0000 0600 0286 9301, RAIFFEISEN BANK AG. OLT

SLATINA, str. PITEŞTI, Nr. 114, 230104,

jud. OLT, ROMANIA

Tel. 0249/436834

Fax. 0249/436037

To,

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

C U R E N T REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 15.04.2022

Name of the issuer: ALTUR SA Headquarters: Slatina, str. Piteşti, nr. 114, Olt Fiscal Registration Code: RO 1520249

Order number at the Trade Register: J28 / 131/1991

European Unique Identifier (EUID): ROONRC J28 / 131/1991 LEI Code: 259400IHBSVL9OOVM346.

Share capitalsubsribed and paid: 30,604,867 lei

Nr. shares / nominal value: 306,048,670 shares with nominal value of 0.1 lei Trading Market: Stock Exchange - Bucharest, Standard Category, ALT symbol Phone/Fax: 0249 - 43.68.34 / 0249 - 43.60.37

Important event to report: Temporary suspension of activity

The Board of Management of ALTUR SA Slatina, established in Pitesti Street, No.

114, registered with the ORC under No. J28/131/1991, having the identification number CUI 1520249, in accordance with the provisions of art. 234 paragraph 1 letter m of the Regulation A.S.F. No 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations shall inform shareholders and investors of the following measures taken: - Temporary suspension of the company's activity starting with 18.04.2022 until 01.05.2022, with the possibility of extending the period of suspension or resumption of activity, if applicable; - Suspension for the above mentioned period of individual employment contracts for a large part of the employees, pursuant to Article 52 (1) (c) of Law 53/2003 - Labor Code;

The measures are taken in view of the situation arising from the armed conflict in Ukraine, which has led to the interruption of economic activity in Ukraine, as well as to theestablishment by the international community against the Russian Federation and Belarus of economic sanctions, financial restrictions and restrictions on economic relations.

Against the background of the evolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ALTUR SA registers a decrease in the volume of the production activity due to the lack of orders from external customers (ZF Braking Systems Poland Sp. Z o.o., ZF Automotive Czech s.r.o.) who have reduced their production activity, canceling the purchase orders.

Chairman

of the Board of Directors Eng. Rizea Gheorghe NIȚU