Altura Mining : Pre-Reinstatement Disclosure

8 December 2021

Pre-reinstatement disclosure

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Altura Mining Limited.

Statement of Confirmations

The Company confirms the completion of the Capital Raising and closure of the Prospectus. Although there was no minimum subscription under the Prospectus the Company raised the full amount of $2,000,476, less cost of the issue.

The Company received total subscriptions for $3,193,489.60. As a result, the Shortfall Offer was scaled back with most applicants for oversubscriptions being allocated approximately one third of the shortfall applied for. Applications that would have resulted in a total holding of less than a marketable parcel ($500) post offer were rejected. Altura's capital structure following the 2021 AGM on a post-issue basis is included at Annexure 1. Altura's Proforma Balance Sheet based on actual funds raised is attached as Annexure 2. AJM's updated statement of commitments based on actual funds raised is attached as Annexure 3. A consolidated activities report setting out the proposed business strategy for AJM (including an update on the status of AJM's assets and the current activities with respect thereto) is set out in section 4 of the prospectus issued by AJM (and released to ASX) on 11 November 2021.

In summary, Altura's business strategy is based on the following key fundamentals: Hardrock and brine lithium exposure; Tier 1 locations for exploration, development and operations; Alignment with US and EU regulations and initiatives; and Leveraging technology to advance projects in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner.

Altura's two projects (the Mallina Lithium Project in Western Australia's Pilbara and the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA) meet the above strategic requirements. The Mallina Lithium Project has had the benefit of five years historical exploration, drilling, soil sampling and mapping work to inform and shape the next phase of exploration, which Altura will complete in the first half of 2022. The Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project is relatively underexplored and Altura's immediate efforts will be in developing a more detailed understanding of both the mineral resource and hydrogeological properties of the Project. Altura will also advance research and development efforts in direct lithium extraction technologies suitable for the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project's brine.

Please see section 4 of the Prospectus for further information.