Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altura Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJM   AU000000AJM9

ALTURA MINING LIMITED

(AJM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/07
0.07 AUD   0.00%
03:46aALTURA MINING : Pre-Reinstatement Disclosure
PU
12/08ALTURA MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
12/08ALTURA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - AJM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altura Mining : Pre-Reinstatement Disclosure

12/13/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

8 December 2021

Pre-reinstatement disclosure

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Altura Mining Limited.

Statement of Confirmations

  1. The Company confirms the completion of the Capital Raising and closure of the Prospectus. Although there was no minimum subscription under the Prospectus the Company raised the full amount of $2,000,476, less cost of the issue.
    The Company received total subscriptions for $3,193,489.60. As a result, the Shortfall Offer was scaled back with most applicants for oversubscriptions being allocated approximately one third of the shortfall applied for. Applications that would have resulted in a total holding of less than a marketable parcel ($500) post offer were rejected.
  2. Altura's capital structure following the 2021 AGM on a post-issue basis is included at Annexure 1.
  3. Altura's Proforma Balance Sheet based on actual funds raised is attached as Annexure 2.
  4. AJM's updated statement of commitments based on actual funds raised is attached as Annexure 3.
  5. A consolidated activities report setting out the proposed business strategy for AJM (including an update on the status of AJM's assets and the current activities with respect thereto) is set out in section 4 of the prospectus issued by AJM (and released to ASX) on 11 November 2021.
    In summary, Altura's business strategy is based on the following key fundamentals:
    1. Hardrock and brine lithium exposure;
    2. Tier 1 locations for exploration, development and operations;
    3. Alignment with US and EU regulations and initiatives; and
    4. Leveraging technology to advance projects in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner.

Altura's two projects (the Mallina Lithium Project in Western Australia's Pilbara and the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA) meet the above strategic requirements. The Mallina Lithium Project has had the benefit of five years historical exploration, drilling, soil sampling and mapping work to inform and shape the next phase of exploration, which Altura will complete in the first half of 2022. The Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project is relatively underexplored and Altura's immediate efforts will be in developing a more detailed understanding of both the mineral resource and hydrogeological properties of the Project. Altura will also advance research and development efforts in direct lithium extraction technologies suitable for the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project's brine.

Please see section 4 of the Prospectus for further information.

ACN 093 391 774

Suite 5, 680 Murray Street West Perth WA 6005

1

www.alturamining.com

For personal use only

Altura Mining Limited ASX Announcement 8 December 2021

  1. The Company confirms that as advised in the announcement dated 14 September 2021, Altura and Lithium Corporation formally executed an Earn-Agreement on 12 October 2021. The key terms of the agreement are included at Annexure 4.
  2. The Company confirms that all of its subsidiary companies and assets, including the tenements the subject of the earn in agreements with Sayona Mining Limited and Lithium Corporation, are in good standing. Further information can be found in the two independent solicitors reports in the Company's Prospectus dated 11 November 2021.
  3. Please see Annexure 5 for the full terms and conditions of all options on issue.
  4. Please see Annexure 6 for full terms and conditions of the employee incentive schemes.
  5. The Company advise that its objectives for the Capital Raising and the Entitlements Issue are to raise approximately $8.5 million (before costs) to fund:
    1. the Company's expenditure commitments in relation to exploration and development expenses on the Projects;
    2. general working capital requirements;
    3. corporate overhead and administration costs;
    4. payment of outstanding creditors;
    5. the costs of the Offer; and
    6. meet the requirements of the ASX regarding the reinstatement to trading of the Securities of the Company.

The Board confirms that, the Company will have sufficient working capital to carry out its activities. Please see the Proforma Balance Sheet in Annexure 2 for further information.

  1. The Company released an Annexure 4G on 30 September 2021 confirming the extent to which it follows the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council. Further, the Company announced on 11 November 2021, updated policies regarding Management of Whistle-blowers and Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. The Board confirms that the positions disclosed above will remain applicable going forward.
  2. The Company does not have any securities subject to ASX restrictions or voluntary escrow.
  3. A copy of AJM's securities trading policy is set out in Annexure 7.
  4. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this disclosure, it is not a party to any litigation.
  5. The Company confirms that there are no legal, regulatory, or contractual impediments to Altura undertaking the activities the subject of the commitments disclosed in the Prospectus.

www.alturamining.com

2

For personal use only

Altura Mining Limited ASX Announcement 8 December 2021

  1. The Company confirms that:
    1. the PLS DOCA and the AJM DOCA have both been fully effectuated and the Company is not subject to any other forms of external administration, receivership, or liquidation; and
    2. the creditors' trust in relation to the AJM DOCA has been established. By letter dated 3
      December 2021, the Company has been informed that the creditors' trust established under the AJM DOCA has now been terminated in accordance with its terms.
  3. The Company confirms that no event of default has occurred under the loan facility with the proponent of the AJM DOCA, ACN 647 358 987 Pty Ltd.
  4. The Company confirms that it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and in particular Listing Rule 3.1.
  5. The Company confirms that Mr John Lewis, the Company Secretary of Altura, is responsible for communicating with ASX in relation to listing rule matters.

www.alturamining.com

3

For personal use only

Altura Mining Limited ASX Announcement 8 December 2021

Annexure 1 - Company's Capital Structure

The Company's capital structure post completion of the Capital Raising and the issue of the shares approved by shareholders at the 2021 AGM is as follows:

1. SHARES

Number of Shares

Shares

Shares currently on issue

3,400,808,604

T2 Placement - (including oversubscription)

905,133,301

Consideration Shares

28,176,951

Security Shares

400,000,000

Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer

400,095,130

Total Shares post-Offer

5,134,213,986

2.

Options

Number of

Convertible

Securities

Options

ASX Quoted Options (ASX:AJMOB)

148,797,979

Unlisted Options

74,400,000

Unlisted Options to be issued to Corporate Adviser1

150,000,000

Warrants

Unlisted warrants

19,812,140

Total Convertible Securities

393,010,119

1 Note these Options to Corporate Advisers will be issued after the Company is requoted by the ASX.

www.alturamining.com

4

For personal use only

Altura Mining Limited ASX Announcement 8 December 2021

Annexure 2 - Proforma Balance Sheet

Pro forma consolidated statement of financial position

Altura Mining as at

Pro-Forma-as at 30

30 June 2021

June 2021

$'000

$'000

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

372

7,167

Trade and other receivables

1,066

565

Available for sale Financial Assets (Lithium Corporation)

5,692

5,267

Total current assets

7,130

12,999

Non-current Assets

Plant and equipment

29

29

Exploration and evaluation

80

521

Total Non-current assets

109

550

Total Assets

7,239

13,549

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,473

1,417

Borrowings

3,539

-

Short term provisions

490

490

Total Current liabilities

6,501

1,907

Noncurrent Liabilities

Borrowings

3,196

Total Non current Liabilities

3,196

Total Liabilities

5,103

Net Assets/(Liabilities)

737

8,446

Equity

Issued capital

290,860

301,325

Reserves

6,175

6,175

Accumulated losses

(296,544)

(299,300)

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Altura

491

8,200

www.alturamining.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altura Mining Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTURA MINING LIMITED
03:46aALTURA MINING : Pre-Reinstatement Disclosure
PU
12/08ALTURA MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
12/08ALTURA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - AJM
PU
12/07ALTURA MINING : Update - Proposed issue of securities - AJM
PU
12/06ALTURA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - AJM
PU
12/06Altura Mining Limited announced that it has received AUD 0.098493 million in funding
CI
12/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermès, Walt Disney, Apple, Novartis, Square...
12/01ALTURA MINING : Update - Proposed issue of securities - AJM
PU
11/11Proposed issue of securities - AJM
PU
11/11Rights Issue Prospectus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -72,8 M -52,1 M -52,1 M
Net cash 2021 2,52 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 357 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1 548x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart ALTURA MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altura Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Stuart Brown Managing Director & Executive Director
Alex Cheeseman Chief Executive Officer
Eric Kiely GM-Planning & Resource Development
John Fraser General Manager-Operations
Beng Teik Kuan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTURA MINING LIMITED0.00%256
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.17.15%16 427
ICL GROUP LTD82.82%12 363
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO77.66%9 811
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-23.71%8 380
UPL LIMITED58.15%7 443