Altus Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or the ʺCompanyʺ) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 1,345,142 common shares ("Shares"), it entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when Altus Group would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.



Pursuant to the ASPP, the Company has instructed the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and certain purchasing parameters thereunder. Such purchases will be made by the designated broker in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Altus Group in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on February 8, 2022 and ends on February 7, 2023. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

