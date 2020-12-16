Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Altus Group Limited    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Altus Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

12/16/2020 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Payment will be made on January 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record as at December 31, 2020.

Altus Group’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) permits eligible shareholders to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company. For shareholders who wish to reinvest their dividends under the DRIP, Altus Group intends to issue common shares from treasury at a price equal to 96% of the weighted average closing price of the shares for the five trading days preceding the dividend payment date.

Full details of the DRIP program are available on the Company website through the following link: https://www.altusgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/drip-reinvestment-plan.pdf

Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
04:00pAltus Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
GL
12/11Credit Suisse Adjusts Altus Midstream's Price Target to $45 from $10, Keeps U..
MT
12/10Altus Midstream Approves Cash Dividend of $1.50 per Share; Payable March 31 t..
MT
12/10Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir says Altus does not plan to bid for whole com..
RE
12/04--ANALYST ACTIONS : Barclays Adjusts Altus Midstream PT to $24 From $12, Maintai..
MT
12/03UPDATE : WSP Global Surges 11.2% as Says to Acquire Golder for US$1.14 Billion
MT
12/03WSP Global to Acquire Golder for US$1.14 billion
MT
12/02Altus Strategies Up in Late Afternoon UK Trade as Reports Start of 6,300-Mete..
MT
12/01English pub payment plan draws scorn from landlords
RE
12/01ALTUS : Announces Jim Hannon as President of Altus Analytics
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 556 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2020 27,9 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 78,8x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 2 008 M 1 574 M 1 575 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 56,57 CAD
Last Close Price 49,63 CAD
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Jon Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond C. Mikulich Chairman
Angelo Bartolini Chief Financial Officer
Edward Orlik Chief Information Officer
Diane Barbara MacDiarmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED30.74%1 577
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.201.88%31 417
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.90%21 674
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.50%7 741
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION36.99%5 667
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.15.61%5 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ