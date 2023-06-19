Advanced search
    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-19 pm EDT
47.55 CAD   +0.93%
Altus Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

06/19/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
TORONTO , June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Payment will be made on July 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record as at June 30, 2023.

Altus Group’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) permits eligible shareholders to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company. For shareholders who wish to reinvest their dividends under the DRIP, Altus Group intends to issue common shares from treasury at a price equal to 96% of the weighted average closing price of the shares for the five trading days preceding the dividend payment date.

Full details of the DRIP program are available on the Company website.

Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,800 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group
(416) 641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com  


Income Statement Evolution
