  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Altus Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
50.58 CAD   -0.39%
04:26pAltus Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
GL
09/07Altus' Chief Commercial Officer Jorge Blanco Recognized on HITEC's Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2023
GL
08/24Altus Recognized as “Overall Real Estate Data Solution Provider of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough
GL
Altus Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

09/14/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Payment will be made on October 17, 2022 to common shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022.

Altus Group’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) permits eligible shareholders to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company. For shareholders who wish to reinvest their dividends under the DRIP, Altus Group intends to issue common shares from treasury at a price equal to 96% of the weighted average closing price of the shares for the five trading days preceding the dividend payment date.

Full details of the DRIP program are available on the Company website.

Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,650 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 742 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2022 15,1 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2022 217 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 121x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 2 298 M 1 746 M 1 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 650
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,78 CAD
Average target price 65,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Hannon Chief Executive Officer
Angelo Bartolini Chief Financial Officer
Raymond C. Mikulich Chairman
Edward Orlik Chief Information & Technology Officer
David Ross Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED-28.45%1 751
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.67%24 671
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.69%22 699
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED8.50%13 642
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.35%8 582
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-37.53%8 062