TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today the nomination of Jim Hannon (CEO of Altus Group) and Will Brennan (Managing Director at Long Path Partners) to stand for election to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 1, 2024 (the “AGM”).



“As our business expands, we are advancing the evolution of the Board to ensure that we have the relevant experience and skills to oversee the next phase of the Company’s strategy,” said Raymond Mikulich, Chair of Altus Group’s Board of Directors. “Our strategic growth plan includes expanding Altus Group’s asset performance and risk management solutions to help clients drive superior performance through advanced analytics. Our ongoing director search, which began in the fourth quarter of 2023, is particularly focused on experience in data analytics innovation and technology sector finance as well as investment acumen. Both Jim and Will deepen our skillset in these areas, with Will adding a distinct investor perspective on our ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value as an Independent Director. Their addition to the Board is an important step in our ongoing board refreshment process.”

Will Brennan is the Managing Partner of Long Path Partners, an investment firm that he founded in 2018, and a long-standing shareholder of Altus Group. Mr. Brennan brings significant experience in public equities investing, including a wealth of highly relevant experience investing in the technology sector, as well as significant financial proficiency and capital markets expertise. He brings a unique investor perspective to the Board with a deep understanding of Altus Group’s operations and market opportunity. Mr. Brennan received his BA in Political Science and Economics from the University of Notre Dame and his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is also a CFA charterholder.

The Company also thanks retiring directors, Tony Gaffney and Diane MacDiarmid, who joined the Board in 2012 and have played important roles in overseeing the Company’s transformation and significant growth. Mr. Gaffney also served as Chair of the Human Resource and Compensation Committee (2015 – 2022) and Ms. MacDiarmid served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee (2013 – 2018). Mr. Gaffney and Ms. MacDiarmid will not stand for re-election at the AGM. During their tenure, the Company transformed from a collection of real estate services to a leading provider of AI-enabled Intelligence as a Service to the CRE industry. Both directors have made lasting contributions to Altus Group’s corporate governance initiatives and continual efforts to drive shareholder value.

“On behalf of my fellow directors, I’d like to thank Diane and Tony for their service, contributions and long-standing commitment to the Company,” added Mr. Mikulich. “They have each played a significant role in Altus Group’s profitable growth over the past decade and have our sincere gratitude.”

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

