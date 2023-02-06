Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altus Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:14:21 2023-02-06 am EST
57.42 CAD   -0.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altus Group Recognized as 2023 CRE Tech Influencer by GlobeSt.com

02/06/2023 | 10:01am EST
TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, is pleased to announce it was recognized by GlobeSt.com Real Estate Forum as a 2023 Influencer in CRE Tech.

“It is an honor for Altus to be recognized on this year’s CRE Tech Influencers list,” said Jorge Blanco, Chief Commercial Officer at Altus. “We have expanded our data science and analytics capabilities over the last two years to offer our clients new tools to better manage performance and risk, which in today’s dynamic environment are highly relevant and impactful.”

Additionally, Altus’ Vice President of Data and Analytics, Michael Clawar, was recognized as a CRE Tech Influencer within the list’s ‘Individual’ category for his role in shaping Altus’ data science strategy and product roadmap.

“It is a privilege to be named among this impressive group of fellow industry leaders whose innovation and expertise have helped propel CRE technology forward,” said winner Michael Clawar.

The GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum is a leading publication for CRE professionals. This year’s award series sought to spotlight the outstanding CRE organizations and individuals that have influenced the industry through technological expertise and innovation. The winners were recognized for their role in assisting companies in managing processes through their technological expertise leveraging new and/or improved technology applications. These companies and experts have made notable contributions and provided critical guidance to their business and the industry at-large despite quickly changing macroeconomic conditions.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe
Director, Global Communications, Altus Group
(416) 641-9787
Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com   


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 737 M 551 M 551 M
Net income 2022 16,7 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 239 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 160x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 2 586 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 57,63 CAD
Average target price 64,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Hannon Chief Executive Officer
Pawan Chhabra Chief Financial Officer
Raymond C. Mikulich Chairman
Edward Orlik Chief Information & Technology Officer
David Ross Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED6.64%1 933
CBRE GROUP, INC.13.23%26 935
KE HOLDINGS INC.35.60%23 667
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED8.38%15 532
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.44.28%10 899
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED14.12%8 632