Altus Group Recognized as 2023 CRE Tech Influencer by GlobeSt.com

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, is pleased to announce it was recognized by GlobeSt.com Real Estate Forum as a 2023 Influencer in CRE Tech.



“It is an honor for Altus to be recognized on this year’s CRE Tech Influencers list,” said Jorge Blanco, Chief Commercial Officer at Altus. “We have expanded our data science and analytics capabilities over the last two years to offer our clients new tools to better manage performance and risk, which in today’s dynamic environment are highly relevant and impactful.”

Additionally, Altus’ Vice President of Data and Analytics, Michael Clawar, was recognized as a CRE Tech Influencer within the list’s ‘Individual’ category for his role in shaping Altus’ data science strategy and product roadmap.

“It is a privilege to be named among this impressive group of fellow industry leaders whose innovation and expertise have helped propel CRE technology forward,” said winner Michael Clawar.

The GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum is a leading publication for CRE professionals. This year’s award series sought to spotlight the outstanding CRE organizations and individuals that have influenced the industry through technological expertise and innovation. The winners were recognized for their role in assisting companies in managing processes through their technological expertise leveraging new and/or improved technology applications. These companies and experts have made notable contributions and provided critical guidance to their business and the industry at-large despite quickly changing macroeconomic conditions.

