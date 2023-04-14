Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altus Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:14 2023-04-14 pm EDT
57.31 CAD   +0.19%
04:53pAltus : to hold a virtual annual meeting of shareholders
PU
04:38pAltus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023
GL
04:37pAltus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/14/2023 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 am (ET) in a virtual-only setting.

Everyone will be able to attend the Meeting online, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can ask questions and vote in real time online. As in prior years, all shareholders can vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in their form of proxy or voting instruction form and are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the proxy/voting instruction deadline of Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Information related to the Meeting, including the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, has been posted on the Company’s website under the Investors section and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also plans to release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Altus Group executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

The details for both events are as follows:

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date:Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  
Time:11:00 a.m. (ET)
  
Live Virtual Meeting:https://web.lumiagm.com/464592507 (Password: altus2023)
  
Voting Deadline:Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
  
Replay:A replay will be available at altusgroup.com.

To view or participate in the virtual Meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting. More information on how to attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting, please refer to pages seven to ten in the Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2023 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date:Thursday, May 4, 2023
  
Time:5:00 p.m. (ET)
  
Webcast:altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations)
  
Live Call:1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990)
  
Replay:A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group
(416) 641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com  


All news about ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
04:53pAltus : to hold a virtual annual meeting of shareholders
PU
04:38pAltus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023 and Announc..
GL
04:37pAltus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023 and Announc..
AQ
04/03Altus Group Highlights ESG Progress in 2022 Sustainability Report
GL
04/03Altus : highlights ESG progress in 2022 Sustainability Report
PU
03/30ALTUS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27Heathrow takes top billing after rates calculation
AQ
03/17Altus Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
03/17Altus Group Limited Announces Dividend for the First Quarter Ending March 31, 2023, Pay..
CI
03/06Altus Group Releases Global Report on the State of Data Science in CRE Investing
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 783 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2023 40,6 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2023 180 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2023 77,3x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 2 572 M 1 923 M 1 923 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,20 CAD
Average target price 72,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Hannon Chief Executive Officer
Pawan Chhabra Chief Financial Officer
Raymond C. Mikulich Chairman
David Ross Chief Information Officer
Diane Barbara MacDiarmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED5.85%1 925
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.85%21 930
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.07%21 464
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.81%14 453
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.96%10 689
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.97%6 451
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer