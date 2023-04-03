Advanced search
    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
57.39 CAD   +0.49%
06:51aAltus : highlights ESG progress in 2022 Sustainability Report
PU
03/30ALTUS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27Heathrow takes top billing after rates calculation
AQ
Altus : highlights ESG progress in 2022 Sustainability Report

04/03/2023
Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services.

Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle.

Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Altus Group Limited published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 10:50:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 783 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2023 40,6 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2023 180 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2023 77,6x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 2 580 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Altus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,39 CAD
Average target price 72,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Hannon Chief Executive Officer
Pawan Chhabra Chief Financial Officer
Raymond C. Mikulich Chairman
David Ross Chief Information Officer
Diane Barbara MacDiarmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED6.20%1 907
KE HOLDINGS INC.34.96%23 525
CBRE GROUP, INC.-5.39%22 023
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.54%14 174
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.02%10 372
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-8.71%6 926
