  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altus Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIF   CA02215R1073

ALTUS GROUP LIMITED

(AIF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-11 pm EST
54.49 CAD   +8.72%
11/10Transcript : Altus Group Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Altus Group Returns to a Q3 Profit on a 17% Rise in Sales
MT
11/10Altus Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy sector lifts Toronto stocks to 11-week closing high

11/11/2022 | 04:54pm EST
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index extended gains to finish at an 11-week closing high on Friday, as commodity prices rose after top consumer China eased some COVID-19 curbs.

The benchmark Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 121.15 points, or 0.61%, at 20,111.51 points, the highest close since Aug. 25.

The index extended gains after logging its best session since April 2020 on Thursday, when data showing cooling U.S. inflation tempered bets of a super-sized interest hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

The index rose 5.7% for the week.

"It is encouraging to see follow-through buying on a day like today, as you would think most traders might be away due to the national (Remembrance Day) holiday," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial.

However Picardo said it was unclear whether the rising trend had power to last through the end of the year. "So we have to see whether buying continues in this pace for next six weeks,” he said.

The energy sector led gains on Friday, climbing 2.2% as oil prices jumped by more than 3% after top consumer China eased some of its strict COVID curbs, raising hopes for improved economic activity and demand.

Cannabis stocks jumped between 2% and 5%, pushing the broader healthcare index up 4%.

"I think the only thing that could derail this type of rally would be if someone at the Federal Reserve were to say, 'We're still going to continue to raise rates aggressively even though inflation dropped down,'" said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"If you ask any of us that invest money for a living, I would say if we can get by today with minimal loss, I think that's a win."

Meanwhile, some Canadian employers say they plan to hold on to their workers even if the economy slips into a recession, rather than risk not be able to rehire later.

Altus Group Limited soared 8.7% after reporting strong third-quarter results, while Algonquin Power & Utilities closed at 19% down on a wider third-quarter loss.

Thomson Reuters Corp closed down 0.9 %. The company said it would buy U.S.-based tax automation software and services provider SurePrep LLC for $500 million in cash. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Devika Syamnath and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. -19.29% 12.34 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 8.72% 54.49 Delayed Quote.-29.38%
ALTUS SA 4.31% 1.33 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
BRENT OIL 2.72% 95.82 Delayed Quote.18.65%
IA, INC. 1.54% 723 End-of-day quote.-30.81%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.86% 145.73 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
WTI 2.98% 88.913 Delayed Quote.14.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 738 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2022 16,7 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2022 239 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 2 271 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 650
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,12 CAD
Average target price 64,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Hannon Chief Executive Officer
Angelo Bartolini Chief Financial Officer
Raymond C. Mikulich Chairman
Edward Orlik Chief Information & Technology Officer
David Ross Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED-29.38%1 697
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.84%23 869
KE HOLDINGS INC.-43.64%14 205
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.40%12 355
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-43.02%8 490
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.01%7 669