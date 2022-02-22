Altus Midstream : Announces Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

Altus Midstream Announces Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 - Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced its results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2021. Full-Year 2021 For the full year, Altus reported net income including noncontrolling interests of $99 million. Altus generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $284 million for the full year. Gathering and Processing (G&P) volumes averaged 440 million cubic feet (MMcf) per day, approximately 74% of which was rich gas. Fourth-Quarter 2021 The company reported a fourth-quarter 2021 net loss, including noncontrolling interests, of $47 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 was approximately $80 million. G&P throughput volumes for the period averaged 427 MMcf per day, approximately 76% of which was rich gas. "Altus Midstream's results in 2021 were bolstered by the strong performance of the natural gas and NGL pipelines as well as the steady contributions from our gathering and processing business. Results benefited from new completions at Alpine High and the timely commissioning of the Permian Highway Pipeline," said Clay Bretches, Altus Midstream CEO and president. "Since 2018, execution has been impressive, which reflects the thorough commitment of our team to safe and efficient operations. The combination with EagleClaw Midstream is a great next step for Altus and I look forward to its future success as a premier operator." On Feb. 10, 2022, Altus shareholders voted to approve the business combination with BCP Raptor Holdco LP, the parent company of EagleClaw Midstream, and the combination is expected to close on or around Feb. 22, 2022. After closing, the combined company will operate as Kinetik and is expected to provide forward guidance for 2022.

ALTUS MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - PAGE 2 of 3 About Altus Midstream Company Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

ALTUS MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - PAGE 3 of 3 about the ability to effect and the timing of the transactions discussed in this news release; the expected benefits of the transactions; and future plans, expectations, and objectives for the combined company's operations after completion of the business combination, including statements about strategy, synergies, and future operations.

ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES: Midstream services revenue - affiliate $ 44,183 $ 33,605 $ 142,727 $ 144,714 Product sales - affiliate 9,754 - 9,754 - Product sales - third parties 2,393 1,795 8,136 3,695 Total revenues 56,330 35,400 160,617 148,409 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Costs of product sales - affiliate 9,754 - 9,754 - Costs of product sales - third parties 2,449 1,295 7,793 2,988 Operations and maintenance 8,364 8,933 32,748 37,993 General and administrative 3,832 3,052 14,182 13,155 Depreciation and accretion 4,107 3,961 16,201 15,945 Impairments - 1,643 441 1,643 Taxes other than income 3,455 4,136 13,886 15,069 Total costs and expenses 31,961 23,020 95,005 86,793 OPERATING INCOME 24,369 12,380 65,612 61,616 OTHER INCOME (LOSS): Unrealized derivative instrument gain (loss) 63,627 40,022 82,114 (36,080 ) Interest income 1 - 4 9 Income from equity method interests, net 31,131 11,198 113,764 58,739 Impairment on equity method interests (160,441 ) - (160,441 ) - Warrants valuation adjustment 442 (468 ) 664 1,200 Transaction costs (4,472 ) - (4,472 ) - Other 1,253 (2,096 ) 12,574 (2,306 ) Total other income (loss) (68,459 ) 48,656 44,207 21,562 Financing costs, net of capitalized interest 2,711 1,212 10,598 2,190 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (46,801 ) 59,824 99,221 80,988 Current income tax benefit - - - (696 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (46,801 ) 59,824 99,221 81,684 Net income attributable to Preferred Unit limited partners 89,244 19,548 161,906 75,906 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (136,045 ) 40,276 (62,685 ) 5,778 Net income (loss) attributable to Apache limited partner (105,011 ) 31,348 (48,741 ) 2,987 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (31,034 ) $ 8,928 $ (13,944 ) $ 2,791 Page 1

ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) (In thousands) SUMMARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,324 $ 26,847 $ 209,719 $ 164,294 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,584 (37,080 ) 8,784 (338,360 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (35,933 ) 32,438 (110,728 ) 192,271 SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,963 $ 24,188 Other current assets 34,665 18,581 Property, plant and equipment, net 186,987 195,836 Equity method interests 1,364,826 1,555,182 Deferred charges and other 6,229 5,843 Total assets $ 1,724,670 $ 1,799,630 Current liabilities $ 27,244 $ 29,983 Long-term debt 657,000 624,000 Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities 135,344 209,495 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Apache limited partner 769,855 575,125 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Preferred Unit limited partners 712,476 608,381 Shareholders' equity (deficit) (577,249 ) (247,354 ) Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 1,724,670 $ 1,799,630 SUMMARY OPERATING STATISTICS For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Throughput volumes of natural gas (MMcf/d) Rich wellhead gas 325 331 328 366 Lean wellhead gas 102 124 112 133 Total throughput 427 455 440 499 Page 2

ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) Reconciliation of net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest to Adjusted EBITDA We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before financing costs (net of capitalized interest), interest income, income taxes, depreciation and accretion and adjust such equivalent items from our income from equity method interests. We also exclude (when applicable) impairments, unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments, and other items affecting comparability of results to peers. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for evaluating our operating performance and comparing results of our operations from period-to-period and against peers without regard to financing or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance, such as our cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The GAAP measure used by the Company that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool because it excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, thereby diminishing its utility. Our management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, by reviewing the comparable GAAP measure, understanding the differences between Adjusted EBITDA as compared to net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests and incorporating this knowledge into its decision-making processes. Our management believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that the Company uses in evaluating operating results. For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (46,801 ) $ 59,824 $ 99,221 $ 81,684 Add: Financing costs, net of capitalized interest 2,711 1,212 10,598 2,190 Depreciation and accretion 4,107 3,961 16,201 15,945 Impairments - 1,643 441 1,643 Impairment on equity method interests 160,441 - 160,441 - Unrealized derivative instrument loss - - - 36,080 Equity method interests Adjusted EBITDA 50,554 29,806 188,959 111,675 Warrants valuation adjustment - 468 - - Transaction costs 4,472 - 4,472 - Loss on sale of assets - 2,310 - 2,234 Other 480 60 1,258 348 Less: Gain on asset sales 773 - 1,243 - Unrealized derivative instrument gain 63,627 40,022 82,114 - Interest income 1 - 4 9 Income from equity method interests, net 31,131 11,198 113,764 58,739 Warrants valuation adjustment 442 - 664 1,200 Income tax benefit - - - 696 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 79,990 $ 48,064 $ 283,802 $ 191,155 Other midstream activity Cash distributions received from our equity method interests $ 44,921 $ 23,496 $ 172,729 $ 98,166 Page 3