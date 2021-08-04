Altus Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced second-quarter 2021 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.altusmidstream.com/investors.

There will be a conference call Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Altus’ website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 3993384.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.