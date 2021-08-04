Log in
    ALTM   US02215L2097

ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY

(ALTM)
Altus Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results

08/04/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced second-quarter 2021 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.altusmidstream.com/investors.

There will be a conference call Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Altus’ website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 3993384.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts  
Media:(713) 296-7276Alexandra Franceschi
Investor:(281) 302-2286 Patrick Cassidy


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 9,15%
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 65,56 $
Average target price 53,33 $
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Managers and Directors
David Clay Bretches President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben C. Rodgers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Jon William Sauer Chairman & Senior Vice President
Jim Virginillo Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Bryan Graham Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY38.14%246
ENBRIDGE INC.20.81%79 810
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.65%49 079
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.53%47 679
KINDER MORGAN, INC.27.87%39 619
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.25.29%30 520