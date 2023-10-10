Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 13, 2023. The earnings release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day.

The call will feature prepared remarks from Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session which will also include Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the investor section of Altus Power’s website.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately three hours after the call on the Investor section of Altus Power’s website and by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13740237. The telephone replay will remain available for approximately 30 days, and the webcast replay for a full year.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

