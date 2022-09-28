Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altus Power, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPS   US02217A1025

ALTUS POWER, INC.

(AMPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
14.23 USD   +2.37%
09/28Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
09/28Altus Power Stockholder Plans Secondary Common Stock Offering; Shares Fall After Hours
MT
09/28Altus Power, Inc. Announces Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class a Common Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

09/28/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone (“Blackstone”). The offering consists of 7,000,000 shares being sold by Blackstone at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, which represents $80.5 million of Class A common stock, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering, Blackstone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Blackstone. Altus Power will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock by Blackstone.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of Class A common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 that Altus Power previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 10, 2022 and which was declared effective on January 21, 2022. The offering will be made only by means of the written prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses that form a part of the registration statement. An electronic preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to the offering may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at +1 (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eqfi@jpmorganchase.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Altus Power being offered, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company, serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across the nation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intends,” “will, “expect,” “believe” or variations of such words or similar terminology that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Altus Power’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Altus Power’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Altus Power’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, as well as the other information we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Altus Power and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Altus Power. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Altus Power or other matters and attributable to Altus Power or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALTUS POWER, INC.
09/28Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class ..
BU
09/28Altus Power Stockholder Plans Secondary Common Stock Offering; Shares Fall After Hours
MT
09/28Altus Power, Inc. Announces Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class a Common St..
BU
09/27Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Finishing Higher on Tuesday
MT
09/27Sector Update: Energy
MT
09/27Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/27Altus Power to Acquire 97 MW of Solar Assets for $220 Million
MT
09/27Altus Power, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27Altus Power, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreements to Acquire Approximately 97 Megawatts..
BU
09/27Altus Power, Inc. signed a definitive agreements to acquire 88 Megawatts of Operating S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTUS POWER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 M - -
Net income 2022 93,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 202 M 2 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart ALTUS POWER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altus Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,23 $
Average target price 13,20 $
Spread / Average Target -7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars R. Norell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg Jon Felton Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin Weber Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christine Rose Detrick Chairman
Richard N. Peretz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS POWER, INC.36.17%2 151
NYOCOR CO., LTD.-35.62%1 368
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED-67.43%369
7C SOLARPARKEN AG4.24%331
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-63.45%259
ADVANCED SOLTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-63.37%59