  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altus Power, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPS   US02217A1025

ALTUS POWER, INC.

(AMPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
7.860 USD   -4.50%
Altus Power, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Sustainability Officer
BU
01/24Altus Power, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24Altus Power, Inc. Announces Appointment of Diane Brink to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altus Power, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Sustainability Officer

02/06/2023 | 08:32am EST
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the appointment of Sophia Lee as its Chief Sustainability Officer, in addition to her current role as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005246/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Sophia’s dedication to formalizing our firm-wide commitment to sustainability practices and her determination to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into every facet of our business has helped Altus Power make further strides as a good corporate citizen and improved visibility through more detailed reporting for the benefit of our partners, customers and all stakeholders. With her new role, Sophia will ensure that our board and management team prioritize ESG risks and opportunities and integrate them into our strategic decisions,” said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “Sophia’s experience with data-driven initiatives and governance leadership will continue to ensure we have a plan to execute on our business goals in a sustainable and inclusive manner.”

“I am proud to be part of a team whose mission is dedicated to driving the clean energy transition for our partners and customers. As Chief Sustainability Officer, I look forward to building on our achievements while analyzing our own carbon footprint and our impact on the people and communities we operate in,” commented Lee. “Altus Power is committed to conducting our business ethically, and with transparency, honesty and integrity, all of which we believe are essential to maximizing long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Lee joined Altus Power in May 2021 as Chief Legal Officer, and has a Juris Doctorate from the New York University School of Law and a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALTUS POWER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 103 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -100x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 249 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart ALTUS POWER, INC.
Altus Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTUS POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,86 $
Average target price 12,29 $
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars R. Norell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg Jon Felton Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin Weber Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christine Rose Detrick Chairman
Richard N. Peretz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS POWER, INC.20.55%1 249
NYOCOR CO., LTD.1.66%2 174
7C SOLARPARKEN AG2.34%370
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED-5.57%261
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.03%177
ADVANCED SOLTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-17.50%58