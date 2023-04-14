Advanced search
    AMPS   US02217A1025

ALTUS POWER, INC.

(AMPS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-14 pm EDT
4.750 USD   -3.85%
05:21pAltus Power, Inc. to Present on J.P. Morgan Alternative Energy Spotlight Series
BU
04/06Altus Power, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04Citigroup Cuts Altus Power's Price Target to $7 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Altus Power, Inc. to Present on J.P. Morgan Alternative Energy Spotlight Series

04/14/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (“Altus Power” or the “Company”), the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company, today announced that the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Alternative Energy Spotlight Series on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:00pm ET. The event is open to the clients of J.P. Morgan Equity Research and interested investors should inquire through their J.P. Morgan salesperson.

Gregg Felton, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive, and Lars Norell, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive, plan to cover highlights and recent developments around the following areas that the Company believes are of significant interest to investors: (1) the Company’s focus on introducing solar, storage and clean charging on commercial-scale sites servicing commercial, industrial, municipal, educational, healthcare and residential customers, currently across 24 states, (2) the growing value proposition and market opportunity for commercial-scale clean energy particularly in the context of an environment of rapidly increasing end-customer power prices, (3) Altus Power’s commitment to growing positive adjusted EBITDA and cash generation, which minimizes the need for external equity financing and limits potential dilution, (4) Altus Power’s significant access to financing including long-term, fixed rate, and non-recourse debt at relatively conservative leverage metrics compared to the industry, and (5) the Company’s accelerating pace of development and construction of assets serving customers with long-term decarbonization and savings.

The Company additionally expects to post a brief slide deck covering these discussion points on its website, www.altuspower.com, in the investor section.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALTUS POWER, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ALTUS POWER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 175 M - -
Net income 2023 17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 785 M 785 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,14x
EV / Sales 2024 7,63x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart ALTUS POWER, INC.
Altus Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTUS POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 10,29 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars R. Norell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg Jon Felton Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin Weber Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christine Rose Detrick Chairman
Richard N. Peretz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS POWER, INC.-24.23%785
NYOCOR CO., LTD.-4.28%2 015
ZHEJIANG SUNOREN SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.01%1 115
7C SOLARPARKEN AG-12.65%329
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED-45.24%151
EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG1.71%139
