    AMPS   US02217A1025

ALTUS POWER, INC.

(AMPS)
  Report
2022-09-29
10.87 USD   -23.61%
07:02aAltus Power, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:26aAltus Power Prices Secondary Offering at $11.50/Share
MT
09/28Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
Altus Power Shares Drop After Secondary Stock Offering Prices

09/29/2022 | 10:21am EDT
By Dean Seal


Shares of Altus Power Inc. were down 23% to $10.95 in early trading Thursday after the company said a stockholder affiliated with Blackstone Inc. plans to sell 7 million shares in an underwritten public offering.

The solar-power company announced the secondary offering after the market closed Wednesday, and said later that night that the offering had been priced at $11.50 a share.

The offering is expected to net proceeds of $80.5 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and close on Oct. 3, the company said. Altus won't receive any proceeds from the sale.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1020ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTUS POWER, INC. -24.63% 10.635 Delayed Quote.36.17%
ALTUS SA 0.00% 1.3 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.33% 83.63 Delayed Quote.-33.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 M - -
Net income 2022 93,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 202 M 2 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 42,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,23 $
Average target price 13,20 $
Spread / Average Target -7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars R. Norell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg Jon Felton Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin Weber Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christine Rose Detrick Chairman
Richard N. Peretz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTUS POWER, INC.36.17%2 202
NYOCOR CO., LTD.-35.62%1 304
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED-68.00%363
7C SOLARPARKEN AG3.66%338
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-67.23%232
ADVANCED SOLTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-63.05%60