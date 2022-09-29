Altus Power Shares Drop After Secondary Stock Offering Prices

By Dean Seal

Shares of Altus Power Inc. were down 23% to $10.95 in early trading Thursday after the company said a stockholder affiliated with Blackstone Inc. plans to sell 7 million shares in an underwritten public offering.

The solar-power company announced the secondary offering after the market closed Wednesday, and said later that night that the offering had been priced at $11.50 a share.

The offering is expected to net proceeds of $80.5 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and close on Oct. 3, the company said. Altus won't receive any proceeds from the sale.

