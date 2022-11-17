Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.

Energy is part of almost every aspect of our lives, but it comes with a price. Altus Power is changing the way people can go green by providing access to solar energy delivered directly to the customers utility bill. The new app makes it easy to join thousands of others who are going green with Altus Power’s Community Solar programs.

Today Altus Power solar arrays cover 22 states—almost half of the states in the country—and are increasing their reach with community solar rapidly. Upcoming launches in Maryland, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York will provide enough electricity to power tens of thousands of homes annually, and Altus Power is working on additional locations as well. “Providing easy-to-use technology to reach people who benefit most from lowering their electricity bills will be a game-changer,” said Julia Sears, Chief Digital Officer of Altus Power. “People shouldn’t need an electrical engineering degree to figure out how to gain access” added Sears.

Solar electricity is no longer restricted to those with the resources and space to install panels on their rooftop. Altus Power’s Community Solar allows anyone in an eligible area who receives an electric bill from their utility to join the solar community. Altus Power is aiming to reach any customers who are interested in supporting clean energy and the climate while receiving discounts on their electricity bills. Altus Power is proud to offer power generated from the sun to all eligible communities, including customers who rent their homes or apartments, and low-to-moderate income households who, in some places, can qualify for greater savings when they join.

Utility bills are the least affordable they’ve been in years, driven by a steady rise in utility rates. In the U.S., one-third of the population spends almost 20% of their income on their electricity. When individuals sign up for community solar, they reduce their community’s need for traditional power and receive credits on their power bills, supporting the planet and their wallet.

Once enrolled, our platform will help customers take control of their energy use, reach their sustainability goals, and track their growing savings. And they can stay updated as new opportunities become available.

Altus Power also offers a referral program that incentivizes local building owners to spread the word about community solar and enable tenants to enroll. Reach out to the Altus team at hello@altuspower.com if interested.

Start saving money and help your community get clean energy with the new Apple mobile app or our online version and coming soon on the Google Play store.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, CT, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006162/en/