Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), the largest commercial scale provider of clean electric power, today announced its CEO, Gregg Felton, and CFO, Dustin Weber, will attend various industry conferences and investor meetings over the next several weeks. Felton and Weber will participate in fireside chats at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit (June 12) and the JP Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference (June 18), both in New York. Both will also participate in the Roth 10th Annual London Conference (June 26-27).

“We’re excited to begin the summer by meeting with the investor community in order to provide additional insights on the commercial solar sector and Altus Power’s position within the industry,” said Gregg Felton, CEO, Altus Power.

Both fireside chats will be available via webcast using the following links:

3rd Annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit (6/12 at 9 a.m. ET)

JP Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference (8/18 at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves more than 450 enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company’s distributed solar arrays. In addition, as one of the pioneers of Community Solar, Altus Power serves more than 24,000 Community Solar customers nationwide who benefit from clean energy savings, comprised of homeowners and renters of diverse income brackets.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power servicing commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-cited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

