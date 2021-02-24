Altus Strategies : Aterian (Morocco) Corporate Presentation

Exploring Morocco's World Class Mineral Potential

Q1 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation is being made only to and is directed only at:

Persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order");

or

High net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(1) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").

Any person for whom this does not apply should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents.

Overview

100% owned and managed subsidiary of Altus Strategies, a group of proven mine finders and builders

Established a growing a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Morocco

Significant discovery at Agdz silver-copper project

Strong progress since formation:

- Substantial GIS database of satellite imagery across more than 50,000km2

- Four key licence areas granted, prospective for a range of commodities (Ag, Cu, Au, Sn, W, Zn, Pb)

- Advancing projects to drill target stage

Aterian: Directors and management

David Netherway (Chairman) - Mining Engineer with over 45 years' experience. Chairman of Altus and Canyon, Director of Kore. Former director of Afcan, Afferro, African Aura, Avesoro, Crusader, Equigold, Gryphon, Kilo, Orezone and Shield.

Steven Poulton (Director) - Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana, African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro] and Stellar Diamonds.

Will Slater (VP Operations) - Geologist with over 10 years' experience in running programmes across Africa. Involved in the management of reconnaissance, drilling and resource stage exploration programmes.

Abdlaaziz Bouchador (Moroccan Geologist) - Holds a Master's degree in Applied Geoscience for Mineral and Energy Resources from Semlalia Marrakech.

Matthew Grainger (Director) - Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana and former COO of African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro].

Dr Omar Ait Malek (Moroccan Geologist) - Holds an MSc in Applied Geology and PhD in Geoscience and Environment from Casablanca.

Dr. Richard Belcher (VP Exploration) - Over 17 years' experience in Africa and Europe on a range of commodities from grass-roots to resource. Held management positions with several junior companies.

Wahiba Elbiaz (Administration Manager) - Experience in finance and administration for international companies in Morocco. A degree in French Law from Mohamed V University, Rabat and German language diploma from Cologne University.

Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) - Experienced investment and business development manager with over a decade in the private equity and capital markets in the natural resources.

Val Mitchell (Finance and Administration) - A wealth of experience in administration, HR, accounting and project management gained in senior roles prior to joining Altus.

Morocco:A tier-1 investment destination

A stable constitutional monarchy, modern transport and power infrastructure

Ranked as the most attractive African country for mining investment by The Fraser InstituteMining accounts for 35% of foreign trade and 6% of GDP1

Overall GDP growth of 4.4% between 2006-2014 2

Tax exemption for first 5 years for foreign firms, subsidies for large investmentsForeign firms benefit from free profit repatriation

Free Trade Agreements with US and EU

International exploration companies already active:

Name

Ticker

MCAPAsset

Aya Gold & Silver

TSX :AYA

C$498 M

- 5 properties - Au,Ag, Pb, Zn, Mo,W, Cu

- Zgounder Ag mine in production Kasbah Resources Private

- Achmmach & Bou El Jaj Tin Projects Metalex Ventures TSX-V : MTXC$16.73 M

- Awsserd & Tichla Projects Emmerson Resources LSE : EML £48.71 M

- Khemisset Project Trigon Metals TSX-V :TM C$30.62 M

- Silver Hill Ag-Cu Project

1 - Ernst & Young (March 2011), Doing Business in Morocco.http://emergingmarkets.ey.com

2 - World Bank GDP data, Morocco,http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/

Morocco:An advanced and growing economy

Morocco has prospective geology

Much of the country remains unexplored:

- Only 30% of the country has been mapped in detail & covered by airborne geophysics

- Understanding of wider deposits is at an early stage

- A limited number of international firms are already operating in the mining and exploration sector

Mining phosphate, silver, gold, base metals and industrial minerals

New mining legislation implemented in 2016

Mining industry recently privatised

2019

Aterian: Project overview

Agdz

Ag, Cu Au

• 60km2 prospective for Cu,Ag and Au

• 5 key prospects identified

• Numerous historic artisanal workings discovered

• Grades include 448g/t Ag, 26.5% Cu, & 3.7g/t Au

• Ground spectroscopy & magnetics completed

• 576m reconnaissance trenching completed

• 9.3m @ 95g/t Ag & 1.25% Cu

• 14.1m @ 36.5g/t Ag & 0.65% Cu

• Alteration corridors up to 33m width Takzim Cu, Zn, Pb

• 63km2 prospective for Zn, Pb and Cu

• Grades include 9.18% Cu & 4.69% Zn

• Historic assays up to 3.58% Ni

• 12 historic artisanal workings on licence

• Mineralisation related to Hercynian structures Zaer Cu, W, Sn

• 96km2 prospective for Cu,W, Sn and Pb

• In metamorphic halo of Hercynian granite

• 90km E of Achmmach & Bou El Jaj Sn projects

• District hosts numerous Sn,W, F, Pb, Zn mines

• 2.35km of historically mapped Cu bearing veins Pipeline

• Ammas and Takzim Est licences granted

• Reconnaissance exploration commenced

• Further licences to be applied for

Agdz Ag - Cu Licence Azru Resources

Agdz: In the heart of a major mining district

Agdz: Rapid discoveries

High grade Ag + Cu and Au mineralisation

Sampling includes 448g/t Ag, 26.50 % Cu and 3.74g/t Au>15 artisanal mine workings discovered across licence to date576m of reconnaissance trenching & channelling completed, results include:

- 9.30m @ 95g/t Ag & 1.25% Cu

- 14.12m @ 36.54g/t Ag & 0.65% Cu, including 5m @ 74.98g/t Ag & 1.14% Cu Five key prospects defined to date for Ag & Cu, two for Cu, Au & Ag Focused on three priority prospects:

- Amzwaro: 150m width, 2km length (open along strike)

- Makarn: 100m wide swarm of mineralised dykes, veins & shears, 2.8km strike

- Minière: 150m x 90m NE trending historic small scale mining complex

Radiometric & magnetic ground surveys over priority targets

Strong structural control on mineralisation in brittle wrench fault systemAlteration packages up to 33m wide (chlorite-silica-iron-adularia-k feldspar-clay)Copper oxide dominant at surface with chalcopyrite, chalcocite & covelliteOutcrop often has a 'leached cap'

Mineralisation style similar to that of Prominent Hill Cu-Au mineAlteration at Makarn Prospect comparable to Bou Skour Cu-Ag mine

Agdz: Regional geology

Agdz:Agdz North prospect

Agdz: Silver-Copper Potential

Agdz: Minière prospect historic small scale mining complex

Agdz: Ground magnetics, trenching & targets

Agdz: Gamma spectroscopy and structures

Agdz: Amzwaro geophysical interpretation

Agdz: Schematic mineralisation model

Agdz: Licence photos

Takzim Zn Cu Licence Adrar Resources

Q3 2015

Takzim: Licence overview

Carbonate-quartz veins host copper, zinc and cobalt mineralisation

- Up to 15m wide along discontinuous 3km strike

- ENE to NNE strike

- Hosted in Palaeozoic metamudstone and quartzite

- Proximal to Hercynian age granite and mafic intrusives Assay grades up to 9.18% Cu, 4.69% Zn & 0.15% CoHistoric assay reportedly up to 3.58% Ni and 4.45% Cu Zn-Pb in soil anomaly over 600m x 150m from orientation survey Numerous artisanal pits, trenches and workings

- Coincident with carbonate-quartz veins

-

Underground working

6.5km east from historic Bir N Has copper-zinc-lead mine

10km from main Rabat-Marrakech rail and road link to port

Takzim: Licence location, key mining district

Takzim:Assay results - rock chip sampling

Takzim: Soil (MMI) Orientation Survey Results

Takzim: Licence photos

Ment Sn W Licence Zaer Cu Sn W Pb Licence

Af Resources

Azru Resources

Zaer: Licence overview

96km2 licence area targeting copper, tungsten, tin and lead

Targets 20km strike of metamorphic halo around Zaer granite

Cu,W, Sn and Pb identified in association with Zaer granite

2.35km historically mapped Cu bearing quartz veins

- Cu mapped in sub-in situ boulders 80km E of Kasbah Resources' Achmmach tin deposits

- JORC Resource of 14.9Mt @ 0.85% Sn

Existing copper occurrences in licence

Comparable to Sn W Cu mineralisation in Cornwall, UK

District hosts numerous Sn,W, F, Pb, Zn and Sb mines

Initial mapping and sampling programme planned

Licence served by good infrastructure

Zaer: Licence location, key mining district

Zaer: Regional geology

Ammas Zn-Pb-Cu Licence Azru Resources

Ammas: Licence overview

31.75 km2 licence area 30km south of Marrakech

3km SE of Hajjar Zn-Pb-CuVMS mine (Managem)

Within Guemassa Massif which is host to multiple mines

Artisanal mining areas confirmed from reconnaissance

Breccia, stockwork and gossan confirmed

Extensive quartz - carbonate veining with sulphides

Carboniferous age schists and felsic metavolcanic units

- Regionally host numerous VMS mines and deposits

Next stage of programme to include mapping and geophysics

- Gravimetrics and magnetics regionally effective

Ammas: Licence location, key mining district

Ammas: Licence photos

Summary

Early entrant in Morocco: a stable, highly prospective country with a pro-mining stance (2016 code)

Managed by a team with a strong track record of discovering and developing mines in Africa

Aterian is actively advancing 4 projects focused on copper, cobalt, silver, zinc and gold

Substantial discovery already made at the Agdz Cu-Ag project, located in a key copper mining district

Significant GIS & remote sensing database established for ongoing project generation

Focussed on discovering and developing the next generation of mines in Morocco

Contact:

Aterian Resources Ltd

Orchard Centre, 14 Station Road, Didcot

Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767info@aterian-resources.com

Appendix

Appendix 1: Agdz Comparison with Prominent Hill

Prominent Hill Cu-Au mine: inferred resource of 171Mt @ 1.1% Cu and 0.6 g/t Au

Mine is located on the margin of a major magnetic anomaly

Airborne magnetic data indicates presence of plutons in Anti-Atlas

Anti-Atlas mines may be located on pluton margins

Agdz is situated on edge of a large regional magnetic high

Location of Prominent Hill on margin of magnetic high 1

1 - Information on Prominent Hill from Belperio et al., 2007

Location of Agdz near magnetic anomaly high 40

Appendix 1 : Agdz Deposit model

Vertical, repeating chlorite-hematite breccias host mineralisation at Prominent Hill1

Chloritic, Fe-oxide breccias are frequently seen in the Amzwaro and Minière Prospects,Agdz

Multiple sub-parallel NE-striking alteration zones over ~2km strike and in individual packages up to 33m wide

1 - Information on Prominent Hill from Belperio et al., 2007

Chlorite-hematite breccia,Agdz

Chlorite-Fe oxide breccias, PH1

Appendix 2 : Proposed 18 Month Work Budget - Generative Targets

Zaer Project

200 stream sediment samples, 250 rock samples, 500 soil samples, 2,000m trenching and 40 line km ground magnetics. Ongoing geological mapping.

Budget : US$ 210,000

Takzim Project

500 soil samples, 200 rock samples, 2,000m trenching and 60 line km ground magnetics. Ongoing geological mapping.

Budget : US$ 185,000

Ammas Project

640 line km airborne magnetics, 40 line km gravimetrics, 200 rock samples and detailed geological mapping.

Budget : US$ 130,000

Staffing and Management

In country overheads : US$ 75,000

Management Fee : US$ 60,000

Total Budget : US$ 660,000

Appendix 2 : Proposed 2 Year Work Budget - Agdz Project

Phase 1 (H1 / 2021): Ground IP Survey

Ground IP survey testing for sulphide potential in supergene and oxide zones below weathered and leached cap.

Ongoing prospecting, geological mapping and sampling

Budget : US$ 200,000

Phase 2 (H2 / 2021):Trenching and Delineation of drill targets

3,500m trenching over IP targets to define alteration zones

Budget : US$ 450,000

Phase 3 (H1 / 2021): Establish Maiden Resource

4,000m drilling - 2,000m diamond and 2,000m RC

Budget : US$ 1,050,000

Staffing and Management

In country overheads : US$ 100,000

Management Fee: US$ 200,000

Total Budget: US$ 2,000,000

Appendix 3: Mining code & royalties

Licence Type Royalty Parameters Mining Code Key Terms Corporate Tax (%) Govt. Carried Interest (%) Precious metals (%) Base metals (%) Precious stones (%) Industrial minerals (%) Mining code date Application / Grant Cost First Renewal Fee Second Renewal Fee Exploration 19% (half) (35% full) 10% TBC under new code 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 2016 2,000 MAD / block ($200) / block 4,000 MAD ($400) N/A

Licence Type Mining Code Key Terms (continued) Land rent (local/km2) Min. expenditure (local/km2) Min. Size (km2) Max size (km2) Reporting requirements Initial term (Years) Renewals (Numbers & Years) Area dropped on renewal (%) Notes Exploration Varies depending on land value, min of 5000MAD/hectare + 10%. Only small area of total rented 33,000-66,000 MAD ($3,300 - 7,000) Total licence area made up of 4x4km blocks. Annual 3 1 x 4yr - Terms taken from new mining code - August 2016. Minimum expenditure negotiable with MoM. Tax rate of 38.5% reduced by half if product exported. 5 year tax exemption for new mining projects.

. Tax rate of 38.5%