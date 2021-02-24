Altus Strategies : Aterian (Morocco) Corporate Presentation

Exploring Morocco's World Class Mineral Potential
Q1 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation is being made only to and is directed only at:
Persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order");
or
High net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(1) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").
Any person for whom this does not apply should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents.
Overview
100% owned and managed subsidiary of Altus Strategies, a group of proven mine finders and builders
Established a growing a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Morocco
Significant discovery at Agdz silver-copper project
Strong progress since formation:
-
- Substantial GIS database of satellite imagery across more than 50,000km2
-
- Four key licence areas granted, prospective for a range of commodities (Ag, Cu, Au, Sn, W, Zn, Pb)
-
- Advancing projects to drill target stage
Aterian: Directors and management
David Netherway (Chairman) - Mining Engineer with over 45 years' experience. Chairman of Altus and Canyon, Director of Kore. Former director of Afcan, Afferro, African Aura, Avesoro, Crusader, Equigold, Gryphon, Kilo, Orezone and Shield.
Steven Poulton (Director) - Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana, African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro] and Stellar Diamonds.
Will Slater (VP Operations) - Geologist with over 10 years' experience in running programmes across Africa. Involved in the management of reconnaissance, drilling and resource stage exploration programmes.
Abdlaaziz Bouchador (Moroccan Geologist) - Holds a Master's degree in Applied Geoscience for Mineral and Energy Resources from Semlalia Marrakech.
Matthew Grainger (Director) - Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana and former COO of African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro].
Dr Omar Ait Malek (Moroccan Geologist) - Holds an MSc in Applied Geology and PhD in Geoscience and Environment from Casablanca.
Dr. Richard Belcher (VP Exploration) - Over 17 years' experience in Africa and Europe on a range of commodities from grass-roots to resource. Held management positions with several junior companies.
Wahiba Elbiaz (Administration Manager) - Experience in finance and administration for international companies in Morocco. A degree in French Law from Mohamed V University, Rabat and German language diploma from Cologne University.
Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) - Experienced investment and business development manager with over a decade in the private equity and capital markets in the natural resources.
Val Mitchell (Finance and Administration) - A wealth of experience in administration, HR, accounting and project management gained in senior roles prior to joining Altus.
Morocco:A tier-1 investment destination
A stable constitutional monarchy, modern transport and power infrastructure
Ranked as the most attractive African country for mining investment by The Fraser InstituteMining accounts for 35% of foreign trade and 6% of GDP1
Overall GDP growth of 4.4% between 2006-2014 2
Tax exemption for first 5 years for foreign firms, subsidies for large investmentsForeign firms benefit from free profit repatriation
Free Trade Agreements with US and EU
International exploration companies already active:
Name
Ticker
MCAPAsset
Aya Gold & Silver
TSX :AYA
C$498 M
-
- 5 properties - Au,Ag, Pb, Zn, Mo,W, Cu
-
- Zgounder Ag mine in production
Kasbah Resources
Private
-
- Achmmach & Bou El Jaj Tin Projects
Metalex Ventures
TSX-V : MTXC$16.73 M
-
- Awsserd & Tichla Projects
Emmerson Resources
LSE : EML
£48.71 M
-
- Khemisset Project
Trigon Metals
TSX-V :TM
C$30.62 M
-
- Silver Hill Ag-Cu Project
Morocco:An advanced and growing economy
Morocco has prospective geology
Much of the country remains unexplored:
-
- Only 30% of the country has been mapped in detail & covered by airborne geophysics
-
- Understanding of wider deposits is at an early stage
-
- A limited number of international firms are already operating in the mining and exploration sector
Mining phosphate, silver, gold, base metals and industrial minerals
New mining legislation implemented in 2016
Mining industry recently privatised
Aterian: Project overview
Agdz
Ag, Cu Au
-
• 60km2 prospective for Cu,Ag and Au
-
• 5 key prospects identified
-
• Numerous historic artisanal workings discovered
-
• Grades include 448g/t Ag, 26.5% Cu, & 3.7g/t Au
-
• Ground spectroscopy & magnetics completed
-
• 576m reconnaissance trenching completed
-
• 9.3m @ 95g/t Ag & 1.25% Cu
-
• 14.1m @ 36.5g/t Ag & 0.65% Cu
-
• Alteration corridors up to 33m width
Takzim
Cu, Zn, Pb
-
• 63km2 prospective for Zn, Pb and Cu
-
• Grades include 9.18% Cu & 4.69% Zn
-
• Historic assays up to 3.58% Ni
-
• 12 historic artisanal workings on licence
-
• Mineralisation related to Hercynian structures
Zaer
Cu, W, Sn
-
• 96km2 prospective for Cu,W, Sn and Pb
-
• In metamorphic halo of Hercynian granite
-
• 90km E of Achmmach & Bou El Jaj Sn projects
-
• District hosts numerous Sn,W, F, Pb, Zn mines
-
• 2.35km of historically mapped Cu bearing veins
Pipeline
-
• Ammas and Takzim Est licences granted
-
• Reconnaissance exploration commenced
-
• Further licences to be applied for
Agdz Ag - Cu Licence
Azru Resources
Agdz: In the heart of a major mining district
Agdz: Rapid discoveries
High grade Ag + Cu and Au mineralisation
Sampling includes 448g/t Ag, 26.50 % Cu and 3.74g/t Au>15 artisanal mine workings discovered across licence to date576m of reconnaissance trenching & channelling completed, results include:
-
- 9.30m @ 95g/t Ag & 1.25% Cu
-
- 14.12m @ 36.54g/t Ag & 0.65% Cu, including 5m @ 74.98g/t Ag & 1.14% Cu
Five key prospects defined to date for Ag & Cu, two for Cu, Au & Ag
Focused on three priority prospects:
-
- Amzwaro: 150m width, 2km length (open along strike)
-
- Makarn: 100m wide swarm of mineralised dykes, veins & shears, 2.8km strike
-
- Minière: 150m x 90m NE trending historic small scale mining complex
Radiometric & magnetic ground surveys over priority targets
Strong structural control on mineralisation in brittle wrench fault systemAlteration packages up to 33m wide (chlorite-silica-iron-adularia-k feldspar-clay)Copper oxide dominant at surface with chalcopyrite, chalcocite & covelliteOutcrop often has a 'leached cap'
Mineralisation style similar to that of Prominent Hill Cu-Au mineAlteration at Makarn Prospect comparable to Bou Skour Cu-Ag mine
Agdz: Regional geology
Agdz:Agdz North prospect
Agdz: Silver-Copper Potential
Agdz: Minière prospect historic small scale mining complex
Agdz: Ground magnetics, trenching & targets
Agdz: Gamma spectroscopy and structures
Agdz: Amzwaro geophysical interpretation
Agdz: Schematic mineralisation model
Agdz: Licence photos
Takzim Zn Cu Licence
Adrar Resources
Q3 2015
Takzim: Licence overview
Carbonate-quartz veins host copper, zinc and cobalt mineralisation
-
- Up to 15m wide along discontinuous 3km strike
-
- ENE to NNE strike
-
- Hosted in Palaeozoic metamudstone and quartzite
-
- Proximal to Hercynian age granite and mafic intrusives
Assay grades up to 9.18% Cu, 4.69% Zn & 0.15% CoHistoric assay reportedly up to 3.58% Ni and 4.45% Cu
Zn-Pb in soil anomaly over 600m x 150m from orientation survey
Numerous artisanal pits, trenches and workings
-
- Coincident with carbonate-quartz veins
-
Underground working
6.5km east from historic Bir N Has copper-zinc-lead mine
10km from main Rabat-Marrakech rail and road link to port
Takzim: Licence location, key mining district
Takzim:Assay results - rock chip sampling
Takzim: Soil (MMI) Orientation Survey Results
Takzim: Licence photos
Ment Sn W Licence Zaer Cu Sn W Pb Licence
Af Resources
Azru Resources
Zaer: Licence overview
96km2 licence area targeting copper, tungsten, tin and lead
Targets 20km strike of metamorphic halo around Zaer granite
Cu,W, Sn and Pb identified in association with Zaer granite
2.35km historically mapped Cu bearing quartz veins
-
- Cu mapped in sub-in situ boulders
80km E of Kasbah Resources' Achmmach tin deposits
-
- JORC Resource of 14.9Mt @ 0.85% Sn
Existing copper occurrences in licence
Comparable to Sn W Cu mineralisation in Cornwall, UK
District hosts numerous Sn,W, F, Pb, Zn and Sb mines
Initial mapping and sampling programme planned
Licence served by good infrastructure
Zaer: Licence location, key mining district
Zaer: Regional geology
Ammas Zn-Pb-Cu Licence
Azru Resources
Ammas: Licence overview
31.75 km2 licence area 30km south of Marrakech
3km SE of Hajjar Zn-Pb-CuVMS mine (Managem)
Within Guemassa Massif which is host to multiple mines
Artisanal mining areas confirmed from reconnaissance
Breccia, stockwork and gossan confirmed
Extensive quartz - carbonate veining with sulphides
Carboniferous age schists and felsic metavolcanic units
- Regionally host numerous VMS mines and deposits
Next stage of programme to include mapping and geophysics
- Gravimetrics and magnetics regionally effective
Ammas: Licence location, key mining district
Ammas: Licence photos
Summary
Early entrant in Morocco: a stable, highly prospective country with a pro-mining stance (2016 code)
Managed by a team with a strong track record of discovering and developing mines in Africa
Aterian is actively advancing 4 projects focused on copper, cobalt, silver, zinc and gold
Substantial discovery already made at the Agdz Cu-Ag project, located in a key copper mining district
Significant GIS & remote sensing database established for ongoing project generation
Focussed on discovering and developing the next generation of mines in Morocco
Contact:
Aterian Resources Ltd
Orchard Centre, 14 Station Road, Didcot
Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767info@aterian-resources.com
Appendix
Appendix 1: Agdz Comparison with Prominent Hill
Prominent Hill Cu-Au mine: inferred resource of 171Mt @ 1.1% Cu and 0.6 g/t Au
Mine is located on the margin of a major magnetic anomaly
Airborne magnetic data indicates presence of plutons in Anti-Atlas
Anti-Atlas mines may be located on pluton margins
Agdz is situated on edge of a large regional magnetic high
Location of Prominent Hill on margin of magnetic high 1
1 - Information on Prominent Hill from Belperio et al., 2007
Location of Agdz near magnetic anomaly high 40
Appendix 1 : Agdz Deposit model
Vertical, repeating chlorite-hematite breccias host mineralisation at Prominent Hill1
Chloritic, Fe-oxide breccias are frequently seen in the Amzwaro and Minière Prospects,Agdz
Multiple sub-parallel NE-striking alteration zones over ~2km strike and in individual packages up to 33m wide
1 - Information on Prominent Hill from Belperio et al., 2007
Chlorite-hematite breccia,Agdz
Chlorite-Fe oxide breccias, PH1
Appendix 2 : Proposed 18 Month Work Budget - Generative Targets
Zaer Project
200 stream sediment samples, 250 rock samples, 500 soil samples, 2,000m trenching and 40 line km ground magnetics. Ongoing geological mapping.
Budget : US$ 210,000
Takzim Project
500 soil samples, 200 rock samples, 2,000m trenching and 60 line km ground magnetics. Ongoing geological mapping.
Budget : US$ 185,000
Ammas Project
640 line km airborne magnetics, 40 line km gravimetrics, 200 rock samples and detailed geological mapping.
Budget : US$ 130,000
Staffing and Management
In country overheads : US$ 75,000
Management Fee : US$ 60,000
Total Budget : US$ 660,000
Appendix 2 : Proposed 2 Year Work Budget - Agdz Project
Phase 1 (H1 / 2021): Ground IP Survey
Ground IP survey testing for sulphide potential in supergene and oxide zones below weathered and leached cap.
Ongoing prospecting, geological mapping and sampling
Budget : US$ 200,000
Phase 2 (H2 / 2021):Trenching and Delineation of drill targets
3,500m trenching over IP targets to define alteration zones
Budget : US$ 450,000
Phase 3 (H1 / 2021): Establish Maiden Resource
4,000m drilling - 2,000m diamond and 2,000m RC
Budget : US$ 1,050,000
Staffing and Management
In country overheads : US$ 100,000
Management Fee: US$ 200,000
Total Budget: US$ 2,000,000
Appendix 3: Mining code & royalties
|
Licence Type
|
Royalty Parameters
|
Mining Code Key Terms
|
Corporate Tax (%)
|
Govt. Carried Interest (%)
|
Precious metals (%)
|
Base metals (%)
|
Precious stones (%)
|
Industrial minerals (%)
|
Mining code date
|
Application / Grant Cost
|
First Renewal Fee
|
Second Renewal
Fee
|
Exploration
|
19% (half) (35% full)
|
10% TBC under new code
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
2016
|
2,000 MAD / block
($200) / block
|
4,000 MAD
($400)
|
N/A
|
Licence Type
|
Mining Code Key Terms (continued)
|
Land rent (local/km2)
|
Min. expenditure
(local/km2)
|
Min. Size
(km2)
|
Max size (km2)
|
Reporting requirements
|
Initial term
(Years)
|
Renewals (Numbers & Years)
|
Area dropped on renewal (%)
|
Notes
|
Exploration
|
Varies depending on land value, min of 5000MAD/hectare + 10%. Only small area of total rented
|
33,000-66,000 MAD
($3,300 - 7,000)
|
Total licence area made up of 4x4km blocks.
|
Annual
|
3
|
1 x 4yr
|
-
|
Terms taken from new mining code - August 2016. Minimum expenditure negotiable with MoM. Tax rate of 38.5% reduced by half if product exported. 5 year tax exemption for new mining projects.
. Tax rate of 38.5%