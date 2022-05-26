Log in
ALTUS STRATEGIES : Notice & Information Circular - 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting
PU
ALTUS STRATEGIES : Voting Instruction Form (Canadian ) - 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting
PU
TR-1 : Standard Form For Notification Of Major Holdings
AQ
Altus Strategies : Form of Proxy (UK) - 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting

05/26/2022 | 02:28am EDT
*00000101010010*

MR A SAMPLE

  • DESIGNATION> SAMPLE STREET SAMPLE TOWN SAMPLE CITY SAMPLE COUNTY AA11 1AA

All Correspondence to:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road,

Bristol, BS99 6ZY

000001

Form of Proxy - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on 21 June 2022

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 17 June 2022 at 3.00 pm.

Explanatory Notes:

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
  2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1884. or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
  3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  1. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
  2. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
  3. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1884. to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
  4. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
  5. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for not comply with these conditions.

  1. SAMPLE Designation>

Additional Holder 1

Additional Holder 2

Additional Holder 3

Additional Holder 4

177974_210782_MAIL/000001/000001/SG601/i1

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman. Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

*



C0000000000

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting

entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General and Specialto be held at The Orchard Centre, 14 Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL on 21 June 2022 at 3.00 pm, and

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment

being made.

inside the box as shown in this example.

Vote

Ordinary Business: Approval of Annual Report and Accounts

For Against Withheld

1. That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements)

December 2021, together with the report of the

directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors'

and adopted.

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

2. David Netherway

3. Steven Poulton

4. Matthew Grainger

5. Robert Milroy

6. Michael Winn

7. Karim Nasr

8. Gérard De Hert

Ordinary Business: Appointment of Auditors

9. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors

Ordinary Business: Remuneration

10. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.

Ordinary Business: Confirmation of share options scheme

11. That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.

Ordinary Business: Allotment of securities

12. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to the nominal amount of £5,866,093.90.

Special Business: Disapplication of pre-emption rights

13. That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,399,562.93.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless

he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

H 7 5 3

0 7

A U S

Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:27:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
