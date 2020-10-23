Altyn : Notice of general meeting 0 10/23/2020 | 04:45am EDT Send by mail :

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document and/or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your ordinary shares in Cadence Minerals PLC, please forward this document together with the accompanying documents to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can forward these documents to the person who now owns the ordinary shares. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute any offer to issue or sell or a solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or buy ordinary shares in Cadence Minerals PLC. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute any offer to issue or sell or a solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or buy ordinary shares in Cadence Minerals PLC. CADENCE MINERALS PLC (incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 05234262) PROPOSED CONSOLIDATION OF EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of a Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2019 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW is set out at the end of this document. A Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders accompanies this document and, to be valid, must be completed and returned to Cadence Minerals PLC at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London, SW1Y 6DN as soon as possible but in any event to be received not later than at 11:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019 or 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before any adjourned meeting. Completion of a Form of Proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in person. 1 DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply throughout this document, unless the context otherwise requires: ''Act'' the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) "Annual General Meeting" the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2019 ''Business Day'' a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) when clearing banks are open for business in the City of London ''Company'' Cadence Minerals Plc ''Consolidation'' the proposed consolidation of the Company's ordinary share capital resulting in every 100 Existing Ordinary Shares being consolidated into 1 consolidated Ordinary Share pursuant to resolutions as set out in the Notice ''Directors'' or ''the Board'' the directors of the Company ''Existing Ordinary Shares'' the 10,546,196,744 Ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each in issue as at the date of this document ''Form of Proxy'' the form of proxy for use in relation to the General Meeting, which accompanies this document ''New Ordinary Shares" the new consolidated ordinary shares of 1 pence each in nominal value arising on completion of the Consolidation ''Notice" the notice convening the Annual General Meeting which is set out at the end of this document ''Ordinary Shares'' or ''Shares" the ordinary shares of 0. 01 pence each in the capital of the Company ''Resolutions" the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting as set out in the Notice ''Shareholders" person(s) who is/are registered as holder(s) of Ordinary Shares at the relevant time 2 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS Event Expected time / date Publication of this document 27 August 2019 Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 11:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019 Last day of dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares 20 September 2019 Date and time of Annual General Meeting 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2019 Record date for the Consolidation 6:00 p.m. on 20 September 2019 Completion of the Consolidation and credit of the New 23 September 2019 Ordinary Shares in CREST and certificated form Expected date for dispatch of New Ordinary Share w/c 23 September 2019 certificates (where applicable) TRANSACTION STATISTICS Conversion ratio of Existing Ordinary Shares to New 100 Existing Ordinary Shares to one Ordinary Shares New Ordinary Share Number of Existing Ordinary Shares in issue at close of 10,546,196,800 business on 27 August 2019 Expected number of New Ordinary Shares to be in issue 105,461,968 immediately following the Consolidation Nominal share value following the Consolidation 1 pence Existing Ordinary Share ISIN GB00B067JC96 Proposed New Ordinary Share ISIN GB00BJP0B151 Proposed New Ordinary Share SEDOL BJP0B15 Notes: All times shown in this document are London times unless otherwise stated. The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on the Company's current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the times and/or date above changes. The revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange plc. If the Annual General Meeting is adjourned, the latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy for the adjourned meeting will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through the regulatory news service of the London Stock Exchange. 3 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN Cadence Minerals PLC (Incorporated and registered in England & Wales with registered number 05234262) Directors: Registered Office: Andrew Suckling (Non-Executive Chairman) Suite 3B Kiran Morzaria (Chief Executive Officer) Princes House Donald Strang (Finance Director) 38 Jermyn Street Adrian Fairbourn (Non-Executive Director) London SW1Y 6DN To the Shareholders and, for information only, to the holders of warrants and options 27 August 2019 Dear Shareholder Notice of Annual General Meeting Introduction I am writing to invite you to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2019 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW. The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 4 and 5 of this document. This letter also explains why the Directors recommend that Shareholders of the Company vote in favour of the Resolutions being proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Consolidation of Existing Ordinary Shares In addition to normal business of the Annual General Meeting, you should note in particular the proposal by the Company to consolidate its share capital pursuant to resolution 4. In order to bring the Company's share capital into line with the size of the Company, the Company will is proposing the Consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares. The terms of the proposed Consolidation are that every 100 Existing Ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each will be consolidated into 1 New Ordinary Share of 1 pence each. Such New Ordinary Shares will have the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions (save as to par value) as the Existing Ordinary Shares. To effect the Consolidation, it will be necessary to issue an additional 54 Existing Ordinary Shares so that the Company's issued ordinary share capital is exactly divisible by 100. These additional Existing Ordinary Shares will be issued to the Company's share registrar before the record date for the Consolidation. Since these additional shares would only 4 represent a fraction of a New Ordinary Share, this fraction will be sold or transferred pursuant to the arrangements set out below. The Consolidation will give rise to fractional entitlements to a New Ordinary Share where any holding is not precisely divisible by 100. No certificates regarding fractional entitlements will be issued. Instead, any New Ordinary Shares in respect of which there are fractional entitlements will be aggregated and allocated by Directors. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company is only responsible for dealing with fractions arising on registered holdings. For Shareholders whose shares are held in the nominee accounts of stockbrokers, intermediaries, or other nominees, the effect of the Consolidation on their individual shareholdings will be administered by the stockbroker or nominee in whose account the relevant shares are held. The effect is expected to be the same as for shareholdings registered in beneficial names, however, it is the stockbroker's responsibility to deal with fractions arising within their customer accounts, and not the Company's. Where options and other rights have been granted in relation to the Existing Ordinary Shares, the numbers of New Ordinary Shares to which these rights apply will be adjusted to take account of the Consolidation. Share Certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares will be issued following the Consolidation or, in the case of uncertificated holders, Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited will be instructed to credit the CREST participant's account with New Ordinary Shares. Accordingly, a resolution is to be proposed at the General Meeting to consolidate the issued share capital of the Company in accordance with section 618 of the Companies Act 2006 and the Company's Articles of Association. Following the Consolidation, Shareholders will still hold the same proportion of the Company's ordinary share capital as before the Consolidation. Other than a change in nominal value, the New Ordinary shares will carry the same rights under the Company's articles of association as the Existing Ordinary Shares. Explanatory notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting The notes on the following pages give an explanation of the proposed resolutions. Resolutions 1 to 5 are proposed as ordinary resolutions. This means for each of those resolutions to be passed, more than half of the votes cast must be in favour of each resolution. Resolution 6 is proposed as a special resolution. This means that for that resolution to be passed, at least three quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution. Resolution 1 - Receiving and Considering the Accounts 5 This is an ordinary resolution to receive and consider the financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2018 together with the report of the Directors and the report of the auditors thereon. Resolutions 2- Reappointment of Director The Board recommends the re-appointment of Donald Strang, who will retire by rotation in accordance with Articles 77 and 78 of the Articles of Association of the Company, and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Resolution 3 - Reappointment of Auditors This Resolution seeks to authorise the re-appointment of Chapman Davis LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. Resolution 4 - Consolidation This is an ordinary resolution seeking approval of the Consolidation. Resolution 5 - Directors' Authority to Allot Shares This is an ordinary resolution to grant the Directors the authority to allot and issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the Company for the purposes of Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ("Act") up to the maximum aggregate nominal amount of £500,000. This resolution replaces any existing authorities to issue shares in the Company and the authority under this resolution will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. Resolution 6 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights Resolution 6 proposes to dis-apply the statutory rights of pre-emption in respect of the allotment of equity securities for cash under Section 561(1) of the Act. This is a special resolution authorising the Directors to issue equity securities as continuing authority up to an aggregate nominal amount of £500,000 for cash on a non pre-emptive basis pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution above. The authority granted by this Resolution will expire at the conclusion of next annual general meeting of the Company. Action to be taken by Shareholders Shareholders will find enclosed with this letter a form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting. The form of proxy should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to arrive at the Company's address at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN as soon as possible and in any event not later than at 11:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019. Completion and the return of the form of proxy will not prevent Shareholders from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting should they so wish. Recommendation 6 The Directors unanimously believe that the Resolutions are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders and unanimously recommend you to vote in favour of the Resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings in the Company. Yours faithfully Andrew Suckling Non-Executive Chairman 7 CADENCE MINERALS PLC (Registered in England No. 05234262) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Cadence Minerals PLC (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW at 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2019: ORDINARY BUSINESS To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following Resolutions which are proposed as Ordinary Resolutions:- Receive and Consider Accounts Resolution 1: To receive and consider the report of the directors and the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2018 and the report of the auditors thereon. Re-Appointment of Director Resolution 2: To re-appoint, as a director of the Company, Donald Strang, who retires in accordance with Article 77 and 78 of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles") and offers himself for re-election. Re-appointment of Auditor Resolution 3: To re-appoint Chapman Davis LLP as auditors and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration. SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution which is proposed as an Ordinary Resolution:- Resolution 4: THAT pro rata between the existing holders thereof, the existing 10,546,196,800 existing ordinary shares of 0.01 pence in issue in the capital of the Company be consolidated into 105,461,968 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each, with effect from the time and date that this resolution was passed, provided that no Shareholder will be entitled to a fraction of a share and all fractional entitlements resulting from the consolidation are to be aggregated into whole shares and such numbers of shares so arising are to be sold by the Board and the net proceeds of sale retained by the Company Directors' Authority to Allot Shares Resolution 5: That, pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all powers of the Company to allot equity securities (as defined by 8 section 560 of the Act) up to the maximum aggregate nominal amount of £500,000 PROVIDED that the authority granted under this resolution shall lapse at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held after the date of the passing of this resolution save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority which would or might require shares to be allotted or equity securities to be granted after such expiry and the Directors shall be entitled to allot shares and grant equity securities pursuant to such offers or agreements as if this authority had not expired; and all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors to allot shares and grant equity securities be and are hereby revoked. Disapplication of pre-emption rights To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following Resolutions which is proposed as a Special Resolutions:- Resolution 6: That, subject to the passing of Resolution 5 above, and in accordance with section 570 of the Act, the Directors be generally empowered to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 5 or by way of a sale of treasury shares, as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares: in connection with an offer of equity securities to the holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings; and to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, but subject to such exclusions or arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to the treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, arising out of any legal or practical problems under the laws of any overseas territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and (otherwise than pursuant to sub paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £500,000; and provided that this power shall expire on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to or on that date) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offer(s) or agreement(s) which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot 9 equity securities in pursuance of any such offers or agreements notwithstanding that the power conferred by this resolution has expired. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Andrew Suckling Chairman 27 August 2019 10 Notes: Appointment of proxies As a member of the Company, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting and you should have received a proxy form with this notice of meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form. A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. Details of how to appoint the chairman of the meeting or another person as your proxy using the proxy form are set out in the notes to the proxy form. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the meeting you must appoint your own choice of proxy (not the chairman) and give your instructions directly to the relevant person. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, you must complete a separate proxy form for each proxy and specify against the proxy's name the number of shares over which the proxy has rights. If you are in any doubt as to the procedure to be followed for the purpose of appointing more than one proxy you must contact the Company at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN. If you fail to specify the number of shares to which each proxy relates, or specify a number of shares greater than that held by you on the record date, proxy appointments will be invalid. If you do not indicate to your proxy how to vote on any resolution, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. Appointment of proxy using the hard copy proxy form The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold his vote. To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, it must be:

completed and signed; sent or delivered to the Company at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN; and received by the Company no later than 11:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019.

In the case of a member which is a company, the proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. The Company, pursuant to regulation 41 of The Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, specifies that only those ordinary shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting shall be entitled to attend or vote at the meeting in respect of the number of Ordinary Shares registered in their name at that time. Changes to entries on the relevant register of securities after that time will be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting. If the meeting is adjourned by more than 48 hours, then to be so entitled, shareholders must be entered on the Company's register of members 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting or if the Company gives notice of the adjourned meeting, at the time specified in that notice. Appointment of proxy by joint members 10 In the case of joint holders of shares, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder (being the first 11 named holder in respect of the shares in the Company's register of members) will be accepted. Changing proxy instructions To change your proxy instructions simply submit a new proxy appointment using the method set out in paragraph 6 above. Note that the cut off time for receipt of proxy appointments specified in that paragraph also applies in relation to amended instructions. Any amended proxy appointment received after the specified cut off time will be disregarded. Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard copy proxy form, please contact the Company as indicated in paragraph 3 above. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. Termination of proxy appointments In order to revoke a proxy instruction you will need to inform the Company by sending a signed hard copy notice clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment to the Company as indicated in paragraph 3 above. In the case of a member which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice. The revocation notice must be received by the Company no later than 11:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019. If you attempt to revoke your proxy appointment but the revocation is received after the time specified then, subject to paragraph 17 below, your proxy appointment will remain valid. Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated. Total voting rights 18 As at 11:00 a.m. on 27 August 2019, the Company's issued share capital comprised of 10,546,196,800 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 11:00 a.m. on 27 August 2019 is 10,546,196,800. 12 Attachments Original document

