AltynGold : 4 quarter 2022 production updateAltynGold is pleased to announce its 4Q22 production update.

4 April 2023
AltynGold Plc
("AltynGold" or the "Company")
AIX New Listings
AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) an exploration and development company is pleased to announce the new listing of a USD 10 million bond issue on the Astana International Exchange Ltd. (AIX). The proceeds will be allocated to capital expenditures in line with the company's growth program.
The listing date is planned for the 4th of April 2023 with the first trading on the 5th of April 2023. For further details, please find the following link to the prospectus listed on the Astana International Exchange
https://k4txdyb.onk2.com/Runtime/Runtime/Form/MRA.Disclosure+Document+Display+Form?docume ntid=e8157708-de4d-422e-9f68-31e8f0d2115d
The Board of Directors of AltynGold said:
"The swift completion of our new bond offering is another stamp of confidence in the prospects of AltynGold. The bond program complements our recent financing initiatives for the planned capacity expansion as per our strategic growth plan."
Details of the bonds are shown below:
|
Security Name
|
Bonds of AltynGold Plc.
|
Symbol
|
ALTN.0425
|
ISIN
|
KZX000001276
|
Board
|
DEBT
|
Instrument Type
|
Bonds
|
Currency
|
USD
|
Country
|
Kazakhstan
|
Issuer
|
AltynGold Plc
|
Original Issued Quantity
|
100,000
|
Issued Quantity
|
100,000
|
Tradable Quantity
|
100,000
|
Issue Date
|
4 April 2023
|
First day of trading
|
5 April 2023
|
Face value
|
USD 100
|
Issue Price
|
100%
|
Reference Price
|
100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
|
Pricing Convention
|
|
Percentage of par value / Clean Price
|
Tick Size Table
|
|
0.01
|
Maturity Date
|
|
4 April 2025
|
Coupon Rate
|
|
10.50 % per annum
|
Coupon Frequency
|
|
Quarterly
|
For further information please contact:
|
AltynGold Plc
|
+44 (0) 203 432 3198
|
Rajinder Basra
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.
Information on the Company
AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.
To read more about AltynGold Plc please visit our website www.altyn.uk