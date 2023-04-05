Advanced search
    GBGR   GB00BMH19X50

ALTYNGOLD PLC

(GBGR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:05:07 2023-04-05 am EDT
154.55 GBX   +10.79%
Altyngold : 4 quarter 2022 production updateAltynGold is pleased to announce its 4Q22 production update.
PU
03/17Petra Diamonds sells more diamonds amid price growth
AN
03/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue
DJ
AltynGold : 4 quarter 2022 production updateAltynGold is pleased to announce its 4Q22 production update.

04/05/2023 | 06:51am EDT
4 April 2023

AltynGold Plc

("AltynGold" or the "Company")

AIX New Listings

AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) an exploration and development company is pleased to announce the new listing of a USD 10 million bond issue on the Astana International Exchange Ltd. (AIX). The proceeds will be allocated to capital expenditures in line with the company's growth program.

The listing date is planned for the 4th of April 2023 with the first trading on the 5th of April 2023. For further details, please find the following link to the prospectus listed on the Astana International Exchange

https://k4txdyb.onk2.com/Runtime/Runtime/Form/MRA.Disclosure+Document+Display+Form?docume ntid=e8157708-de4d-422e-9f68-31e8f0d2115d

The Board of Directors of AltynGold said:

"The swift completion of our new bond offering is another stamp of confidence in the prospects of AltynGold. The bond program complements our recent financing initiatives for the planned capacity expansion as per our strategic growth plan."

Details of the bonds are shown below:

Security Name

Bonds of AltynGold Plc.

Symbol

ALTN.0425

ISIN

KZX000001276

Board

DEBT

Instrument Type

Bonds

Currency

USD

Country

Kazakhstan

Issuer

AltynGold Plc

Original Issued Quantity

100,000

Issued Quantity

100,000

Tradable Quantity

100,000

Issue Date

4 April 2023

First day of trading

5 April 2023

Face value

USD 100

Issue Price

100%

Reference Price

100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

Pricing Convention

Percentage of par value / Clean Price

Tick Size Table

0.01

Maturity Date

4 April 2025

Coupon Rate

10.50 % per annum

Coupon Frequency

Quarterly

For further information please contact:

AltynGold Plc

+44 (0) 203 432 3198

Rajinder Basra

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Information on the Company

AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.

To read more about AltynGold Plc please visit our website www.altyn.uk

Disclaimer

AltynGold plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 10:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 50,3 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,6 M 47,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 33,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajinder Basra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kanat Shaikhanovich Assaubayev Non-Independent Chairman
Vladimir Shkolnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashar Qureshi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
