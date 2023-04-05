AltynGold : 4 quarter 2022 production updateAltynGold is pleased to announce its 4Q22 production update.

4 April 2023

AltynGold Plc

("AltynGold" or the "Company")

AIX New Listings

AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) an exploration and development company is pleased to announce the new listing of a USD 10 million bond issue on the Astana International Exchange Ltd. (AIX). The proceeds will be allocated to capital expenditures in line with the company's growth program.

The listing date is planned for the 4th of April 2023 with the first trading on the 5th of April 2023. For further details, please find the following link to the prospectus listed on the Astana International Exchange

https://k4txdyb.onk2.com/Runtime/Runtime/Form/MRA.Disclosure+Document+Display+Form?docume ntid=e8157708-de4d-422e-9f68-31e8f0d2115d

The Board of Directors of AltynGold said:

"The swift completion of our new bond offering is another stamp of confidence in the prospects of AltynGold. The bond program complements our recent financing initiatives for the planned capacity expansion as per our strategic growth plan."

Details of the bonds are shown below: