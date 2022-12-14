Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AltynGold plc
  News
  Summary
    GBGR   GB00BMH19X50

ALTYNGOLD PLC

(GBGR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
83.40 GBX   -3.02%
AltynGold : US$10m Bond principal and coupon repayment

12/14/2022 | 12:33am EST
AltynGold Plc

("AltynGold" or the "Company")

US$10m Bond principal and coupon repayment

AltynGold is pleased to announce it has made the sixth and final principal and coupon repayment on the bonds, ISIN: KZX000000286. The amount of principal and interest due on the bonds has been paid in full and there are no further amounts outstanding.

The principal and coupon amounted to US$10,000,000 and US$450,000 respectively.

For further information please contact:

info@altyn.uk

Rajinder Basra

+44 (0) 203 432 3198

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Information on the Company

AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.

To read more about AltynGold Plc please visit our website www.altyngold.uk

Disclaimer

AltynGold plc published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 50,3 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 28,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart ALTYNGOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
AltynGold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTYNGOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajinder Basra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kanat Shaikhanovich Assaubayev Non-Independent Chairman
Vladimir Shkolnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashar Qureshi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTYNGOLD PLC-27.16%29
BHP GROUP LIMITED42.59%159 616
RIO TINTO PLC17.48%116 031
GLENCORE PLC45.49%84 345
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.27%46 977
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)70.70%45 089