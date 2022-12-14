AltynGold : US$10m Bond principal and coupon repayment

AltynGold Plc

("AltynGold" or the "Company")

US$10m Bond principal and coupon repayment

AltynGold is pleased to announce it has made the sixth and final principal and coupon repayment on the bonds, ISIN: KZX000000286. The amount of principal and interest due on the bonds has been paid in full and there are no further amounts outstanding.

The principal and coupon amounted to US$10,000,000 and US$450,000 respectively.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Information on the Company

AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.

