AltynGold : US$10m Bond principal and coupon repayment

US$10m Bond principal and coupon repayment
AltynGold is pleased to announce it has made the sixth and final principal and coupon repayment on the bonds, ISIN: KZX000000286. The amount of principal and interest due on the bonds has been paid in full and there are no further amounts outstanding.
The principal and coupon amounted to US$10,000,000 and US$450,000 respectively.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.
Information on the Company
AltynGold Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.
